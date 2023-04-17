As the Eagles retool to return to the Super Bowl, here are top candidates for breakout seasons

The Eagles received stellar performances from multiple playmakers en route to Super Bowl LVII.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver duo in franchise history to each record 1,000-plus receiving yards. Defensively, the Eagles became the first team in NFL history to have four players record 10-plus sacks in a single season (Haason Reddick 16, Brandon Graham 11, Javon Hargrave 11, Josh Sweat 11).

Looking ahead to next season, there are several up-and-coming players who might have opportunities to take on larger roles. Here are our 2023 Eagles breakout candidates.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB

2022 stats: 17 games, 331 offensive snaps (28%), 43 special teams snaps (10%)

53 rushes, 240 rushing yards (4.5 average), zero fumbles, four touchdowns, 23 catches, 169 receiving yards

Gainwell, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Memphis, actually supplanted Miles Sanders as the starter during the postseason. Gainwell rushed 33 times for 181 yards (5.25 average) and one touchdown across three playoff games. He also caught seven passes for 55 yards. Meanwhile, Sanders recorded just seven touches in the Super Bowl. Could that be an indicator of what’s to come?

With Sanders’ departure to Carolina, Gainwell has an excellent opportunity to seize the lead role. The Eagles signed veteran free-agent Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal, but Gainwell also boasts experience as he heads into his third season under Nick Sirianni’s offensive playbook. It’s also a telling sign that Gainwell cemented himself as the team’s featured tailback during its two-minute offense. Gainwell plays above his size (5-foot-9, 200 pounds), and while his shiftiness is evident in the open field, he’s also good at maintaining a low pad level to help advance himself between the tackles.

Cam Jurgens, OL

2022 stats: 17 games, 35 offensive snaps (3%), 82 special teams snaps (18%)

With future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce back for his 13th season, Jurgens still appears to be in waiting mode. Or is he?

During his final season at Nebraska in 2021, Jurgens started every game at center. When he was selected in the second round of the draft, the Eagles imagined he’d someday replace Kelce. But with Kelce returning and Isaac Seumalo joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jurgens could have an opportunity to play at right guard. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland indicated that Jurgens spent parts of last season cross-training at guard. While the exact extent of Jurgens’ training at the position is unknown, Stoutland has proved he can maximize the abilities of his mentees.

Jurgens (6-3, 303) has a similar body profile in comparison to Seumalo (6-4, 303). Jurgens briefly filled in for Kelce during training camp last summer while the veteran tended to a minor elbow injury. This time around, Jurgens could end up playing between Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Milton Williams, DL

2022 stats: 17 games, 395 defensive snaps (36%), 65 special teams snaps (14%)

36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hits, two passes defensed

Williams, a third-round pick in 2021, consistently flashed toward the end of last season. He maintained active hands and was constantly disruptive near the line of scrimmage during his limited reps. The Eagles re-signed veteran Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal, but there should be more playing time to go around with Hargrave gone and Cox turning 33 in December. The team also added defensive tackle Kentavius Street in free agency. 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis is another obvious breakout candidate at the position.

Nakobe Dean, LB

2022 stats: 17 games, 34 defensive snaps (3%), 340 special teams snaps (75%)

13 tackles, one tackle for loss

The departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White have cleared the way for Dean to take over as a starter.

Leading up to last year’s draft, Dean was widely considered a first-round prospect until a report surfaced that he had sustained a pectoral injury and declined surgery. He also had a poor showing at Georgia’s pro day. Dean slipped to the Eagles in the third round, and he spent a majority of his rookie season behind White and Edwards on the depth chart. However, when Dean appeared in limited reps, he displayed the traits that earned him All-SEC honors while he served as a captain on a national championship-winning team.

The 5-11, 231-pound Dean plays with sideline-to-sideline speed and routinely displays aggression in pursuing the ballcarrier. His downhill run-stopping ability was most evident on special teams — he finished second behind cornerback Zech McPhearson with seven special teams tackles.

Reed Blankenship, S

2022 stats: 10 games, 291 defensive snaps (45%), 90 special teams snaps (33%)

34 tackles, one interception, two passes defensed

During Blankenship’s first meaningful snaps in Week 12, the undrafted safety out of Middle Tennessee picked off future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in primetime. Blankenship proceeded to show enough consistency that then led to the coaching staff keeping him on the field while C.J. Gardner-Johnson was sidelined with a lacerated kidney injury. The Eagles added former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds to the fold and it’s possible they will add more depth before training camp, but Blankenship earned significant reps throughout his rookie season and now he appears poised to take on a full-time role.

Sirianni said of Blankenship at the NFL owners meetings in late March: “That was the one thing with Reed that you noticed right away — he was shining when the pads came on in training camp practices, you knew you had to keep him around because you knew he could be really good. ... I think Reed did a nice job last year of playing a lot of meaningful plays and starting games last year. So no doubt do we have confidence in him. We have confidence in him on a 16-4 team last year to start games. We have a lot of confidence that he can do the same thing this year.”

