A.J. Brown, the ‘most selfless receiver in the NFL?’ Are the Eagles real contenders? Here’s what they’re saying

The Eagles just can’t have a drama-free week, can they?

If it’s not one thing, it’s another. The Birds have played in a few thrillers to start the year, including an epic comeback against the Los Angeles Rams and a near-collapse against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which has given everyone plenty to talk about.

Advertisement

Here’s what former players and the national media are saying ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos …

» READ MORE: A look at some player props for Eagles-Broncos, and an updated list of game lines

Drew Brees

One person who isn’t moved by the Eagles so far this year? Drew Brees, who said on ESPN’s First Take that the Eagles are worse than their 4-0 record suggests, ranking them just behind the Buffalo Bills at second in the league in his power rankings.

“I know Philly’s undefeated, but barely,” Brees said. “Barely! If CeeDee catches a post in Week 1, and if the Rams make a chip-shot field goal, they’re sitting at 2-2. They are not the best team in the NFL.”

Brown is ‘selfless’

A.J. Brown was the talk of Philadelphia, thanks to his posts on social media following the Birds’ win over Tampa. Is it selfish or selfless to want more targets and individual production when the team is having success?

“I don’t think A.J. Brown is selfish at all,” Louis Riddick said on Get Up! “I think A.J. Brown is the most selfless receiver in the NFL. I could make an argument that he is the most talented receiver in the NFL. He’s ranked 49th in yards right now. Think about the discrepancy of where his talent is vs. where his production is.”

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton said on their podcast Bussin’ With The Boys the incident exposed the cracks in the Eagles’ foundation as a team, picking the Broncos to upset the Birds thanks to Denver’s strong defense.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky didn’t think the drama would distract from the Birds taking care of business on the field — but had harsh words for Kevin Patullo’s scheme.

“[Jalen Hurts] has become incredibly cautious with the football,” Orlovsky said. “In many ways that’s been a benefit. That’s won them football games, I don’t want to sit here and tell him to change, but I do know this. There’s the reality where A.J.’s not getting open, not been a ton of what his game has been. He’s been asked to run the most basic, elementary, high school routes out of any receiver in the NFL.”

How much should the Eagles worry?

The Eagles don’t look like the team they were at the end of last season, but former Birds coach Doug Pederson said he wouldn’t raise the alarm bells too much. What’s most important is winning games, which the Eagles have managed to pull off.

“You’re 4-0,” Pederson said. “Let’s coach off touchdown passes, and let’s coach off wins. Let’s get better as a team, but we’re 4-0. We’re going to ride that. They’re winning games, Jalen Hurts is playing well, obviously he can run. You’ve got to pick it up in the pass game a bit, but they’re 4-0.”

Surtain vs. Brown

Brown will likely be defended by Pat Surtain II, the Broncos’ star cornerback and the defending NFL defensive player of the year. Isolating Surtain with Brown in man defense might hurt Brown’s production, but Jason Kelce said on WIP Thursday that he likes what that matchup could do for the Eagles offense overall.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce says A.J. Brown ‘should be upset’ and thinks the Eagles might be ‘the most scrutinized 4-0 team’ ever

“If you look at the Eagles vs. man coverage and Jalen Hurts, they have just annihilated teams,” Kelce said. “ … While that might hinder A.J.’s production, as an offense and as a team, bring the man [defense] on baby. You put man against our team and the players that we have and the quarterback, and what he brings to the table, I feel very confident in the Eagles having success against that.”

Are the Eagles a real contender?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind. Despite the undefeated start, the Eagles have shown multiple versions of what the offense could be from week-to-week, from the highs in the second half against the Rams to the lows of the second half against the Bucs. It’s hard to say if the Birds’ play right now is sustainable or if a cliff is coming. But they’ve got time to work it out.

» READ MORE: NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles hang on to top spot in Week 5 — but not everyone agrees

“Philadelphia’s status as a contender isn’t based on what we’re seeing from the offense right now,” The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz wrote. “It’s based on an idea of what it can be … But there are no strong challengers to Philly in the NFC East, so the Eagles have the time to work through these problems. If Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland can just shock the run game and Barkley back to life, this team will have a shot at repeating.”