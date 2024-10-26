Eagles have a GOAT-level Saquon and a wide-open NFC. Now, can they stop a functional NFL offense?

Three questions everybody should be asking about the Eagles ahead of their Week 8 game against the Bengals …

1. Does this defense have a chance against a great quarterback?

Conventional wisdom says that Vic Fangio’s unit has turned the page on its early-season struggles. It’s certainly true when you group their performances chronologically.

But what if you group them like this?

Eagles vs. Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, and Derek Carr: 44-of-69 (63.7%), 409 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 13 sacks. Eagles vs. Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love: 67-of-110 (60.9%), 848 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, five sacks.

Early on, the big concern was the run defense. Deservedly so. But it’s fair to ask how much we really know about this Eagles pass defense, given the caliber of competition they have faced here recently. The three times they’ve faced an above-replacement-level quarterback this season, things didn’t go well. And it’s not like Mayfield, Cousins, and Love are the Holy Trinity of NFL starters. If you want to throw Carr in with the second group, that’s fine. A true replacement-level quarterback probably would have a career record worse than Carr’s 74-90, and he probably wouldn’t have two 10-plus win seasons in 11 years in the league, as Carr does. So, sure, we can pretend Derek Carr doesn’t stink.

The point stands. Look at the Eagles’ last 13 regular-season games going back to last season. They’ve played Daniel Jones three times, plus Watson, Geno Smith, and Carr. Take away that group, and here are the quarterbacks they’ve played: Mayfield, Cousins, Love, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and Josh Allen.

Those seven quarterbacks have averaged 286.3 passing yards per game with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions against the Eagles.

2. Is Saquon Barkley in the midst of the greatest offensive season in Eagles history?

The only reason this is even a question is because of the Eagles’ baffling inability to take advantage of Barkley’s pass-catching skills. Of all the offseason narratives, the one that has most missed the mark is the one that said pass-catching running backs were a central focus in Kellen Moore’s offense. Somehow, Barkley only has 16 catches for 103 yards, putting him on pace to finish the season with a mere 292 receiving yards.

Tack on another catch or two for 10-15 yards per game and Barkley would be on pace to shatter LeSean McCoy’s single-season yards-from-scrimmage record (2,146). Barkley is still on pace for 2,156 yards, which would edge McCoy. But McCoy did it in 16 games. Same goes for Brian Westbrook, who had 2,104 yards in 2007.

Barkley is running well ahead of McCoy’s franchise record 1,607 rushing yards in 2013. He is on pace for 1,864 yards on 306 carries. That’s all-time great stuff. But almost certainly not NFL MVP stuff.

It has been 11 seasons since a running back was named AP NFL MVP. Look at the Ravens and it is easy to see why. Derrick Henry’s 704 rushing yards were the third-most through six games since Adrian Peterson’s MVP campaign in 2012. But Henry isn’t even close to being the MVP of his own team. That title goes to Lamar Jackson, who is on pace for a ridiculous 4,400 passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards, and 41 combined touchdowns against five interceptions. Jackson is also the current MVP favorite at roughly 2.5-to-1 odds.

That’s a long way of saying that, no, we probably shouldn’t dive too deeply into Barkley’s MVP case. But, man, the guy should be in the conversation for some kind of trophy. His 658 rushing yards through six games are seventh-most since 2012. Here’s an even more impressive stat: Barkley’s 6.1 yards per carry is the sixth-highest mark all-time among RBs with 100-plus carries through six games. The only players ahead of him: Jim Brown (7.4 ypc in 1963), Brown (7.1 ypc in 1958), Jim Taylor (6.7 ypc in 1962), Jamal Lewis (6.3 ypc in 2003), O.J. Simpson (6/3 ypc in 1973), and Peterson (6.2 ypc in 2007).

3. Who in the NFC is actually better than the Eagles?

The Lions are the obvious choice. I won’t argue with that. Losing Aidan Hutchinson is a big deal. The Lions allowed 400-plus yards on defense in each of their three playoff games. They’ve already allowed 500-plus once this year (to Seattle). But their edges in offensive line play, coaching, and attitude are enough to make them the justified consensus favorite.

Beyond that?

The Eagles have as good of a case as anybody as the biggest threat to Detroit. They just might be the second-best team in the NFC, if there is one. As competent as Jayden Daniels has looked, the Commanders still defy belief. Three of their five wins have come against nonfunctional offenses (Giants, Browns, Panthers). They put up a fight against the Ravens and beat the Bengals. But am I really going to be picking them to beat the Eagles in Week 11? No. I don’t think so.

The Vikings with Sam Darnold have big-time 2017 Case Keenum-Vikings vibes. Kevin O’Connell is a heck of a coach, and that offensive line is playing extremely well. But let’s give it a few more weeks and see what that 5-2 record looks like.

The Bucs would have been the answer if they hadn’t lost Chris Godwin to a season-ending knee injury and Mike Evans to a multiple-week hamstring injury on Monday night.

The Eagles have already beaten the 5-2 Packers. They should have beaten the Falcons. They are right there in a blob of 12 teams that have a realistic path to NFC Championship Game. Even the Rams have a case now that Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are back in the fold. Just ask the Vikings.

The Eagles may not be the team they were last year, but the door to the Super Bowl is as open as it has ever been. Dallas is down. The 49ers have a head-splitting Super Bowl hangover. The opportunity is there.