Eagles will face familiar foe in playoffs after Giants upset the Vikings

After the sixth-seeded New York Giants upset the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFC wild-card round, the Eagles will host the Giants in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 21.

The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles (14-3) were beneficiaries of an opening-round bye after they clinched the NFC East title with their win over the Giants (9-7-1) in Week 18. Now, the Eagles will host the Giants for the second time in three weeks.

The Eagles won both of their regular-season meetings against the Giants. On Dec. 11, the Eagles gave the Giants their most lopsided loss of the season at MetLife Stadium. During the Week 14 contest, the Eagles rushed for 253 yards and registered seven sacks in a decisive 48-22 victory.

On Jan. 8, the Eagles trotted out quarterback Jalen Hurts — following his two-game absence with an injury to his throwing shoulder — and defeated the Giants, 22-16, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants sat a majority of their starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, but their reserves still exuded maximum effort in the regular-season finale. Hurts was limited from a play-calling perspective, and the Eagles essentially eliminated his ability as a runner in order to prioritize his health and prevent further injury.

During the team’s bye week, the Eagles held two practice sessions, including one in which Hurts was a limited participant. The 24-year-old quarterback expressed confidence that he would be ready for the team’s first playoff game.

“I’ve always been a man that has embraced everything thrown my way, and trying to find ways to overcome it and make it happen,” Hurts said. “There are different challenges. You have to find a way to look yourself in the face. I’m fortunate to be where I am now and also see how far we’ve come as a team.”