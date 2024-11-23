Expect a return of wide receiver Britain Covey to the Eagles offense on Sunday against Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey will make his return to the Eagles on Sunday for the team’s prime-time game vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles activated Covey on Saturday from injured reserve. He had been out since suffering a broken shoulder blade in the Week 3 win against New Orleans. The Eagles opened Covey’s 21-day practice window this week, and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Advertisement

But no longer carrying a game status heading into Sunday, all signs point to Covey taking the field, taking Bryce Huff’s spot on the 53-man roster. Huff was placed on injured reserve after wrist surgery and will miss at least the next four games starting with this game against the Rams.

» READ MORE: How ‘gritty’ Grant Calcaterra went from EMT trainee to a quietly reliable part of the Eagles offense

Covey’s return is a welcomed one for the Eagles during a week in which they’ll be without DeVonta Smith, who is out with a hamstring injury. Covey was active in the offense while the Eagles dealt with an injury to A.J. Brown early in the season. Expect to see him used similarly on Sunday with Smith out.

The Eagles will likely need secondary contributions from Covey and Jahan Dotson in the passing game, which will primarily flow through Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Saquon Barkley.

While Covey was out, rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean filled in exceptionally well for Covey at punt returner. DeJean is averaging 11.8 yards per return, which ranks fifth in the league for players with at least 14 returns. Covey, though, has been among the NFL leaders over the last two seasons in punt return yards.

In addition to activating Covey on Saturday, the Eagles also elevated tight end C.J. Uzomah as the third option at the position on Sunday.

The Eagles play in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from SoFi Stadium.