So far this season, Wentz has 33 rushing efforts attributed to him. Ten were low-risk quarterback sneaks, one was a fumbled snap at the line, and six times he has taken a knee. The other 16 were runs, either on purpose, or as scrambles away from pressure. Compared with his first three years in the league -- when the percentage of actual runs in proportion to sneaks and kneel-downs were likely similar -- Wentz is running as much or more than ever. It is certainly more than post-surgery 2018, and appears to be more than 2016 and 2017 as well.