Roseman has ended up with just five total picks the past two seasons, something that previously hadn’t happened to the Eagles since 1989. He was eager to boost this year’s total, which now is 10, the most the Eagles have held since 2010. Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine last month that this is a time for “retooling,” as the Eagles look to revamp a roster that has gotten older and more injury-prone since the team won its only Super Bowl, two years back.