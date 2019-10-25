“It’s a quarterback-driven league now,” said Bill Bergey, the Eagles Hall of Fame middle linebacker who played in the NFL from 1969-1980. “I never liked it when [Chuck] Bednarik would say, ‘Well, back in my day,’ and I said I would never say that. But back in my day, when it was 3rd-and-3, it was mano a mano. We’re coming after you and try to stop us. That’s just the way it was. Now, it can be 3rd-and-a-half-yard and they throw the dang ball.”