Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The obvious and the only choice for Cincinnati. No intrigue.
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Also obvious. Has the potential to be a major problem for the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants for the next decade.
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
After this pick, we start to edge our way out of obviousland. Detroit traded away Darius Slay, has a big need, Okudah is said to be can’t-miss.
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Giants have wasted a lot of years trying to win with a bad offensive line. Time to stop doing that, because, the thing is, you can’t.
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Seems to me people are way higher on Herbert than they were when he was actually playing last season, which gives pause. But he has franchise-QB tools and is a safer bet injurywise than Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama.
If he stays healthy, the Chargers are going to have a real good QB. But I’d be a bit nervous about that.
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
It might be a mistake to figure the Panthers’ current management and coach Matt Rhule are going to prioritize what the previous management and coach Ron Rivera prioritized, but Luke Kuechly has retired, that leaves a huge hole, and I really like Simmons. So there.
Derek Brown, DT, Auburn.
I dunno, Brown seems like a good piece to build a defensive line around. But I could see Arizona going a lot of different ways in this spot, including trading down a bit.
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Defensively, I would say he’s the best player on the board at 9. If Jacksonville instead starts the run on wideouts, the Eagles are going to have a hard time getting a difference-making receiver at 21.
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Could be Andrew Thomas, could be Mekhi Becton, but I would feel comfortable choosing from that group, and I take Wills for Cleveland.
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
This is another team that could make it hard on the Eagles by taking a wide receiver. In fact, in the real draft there are trades, and I’ll be a little surprised if we really get this far with all the WRs still on the board. But Sam Darnold could use Becton, so let’s pretend. (Psst—If I’m the Eagles I see if I can somehow trade into this spot and have my pick of wideouts, if none have been taken.)
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
It was fun while it lasted, but this is a wideout-heavy draft and somebody has to take one sooner or later. Could be Jerry Jeudy, but I’d go with Lamb.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Makes a lot of sense with Kyle Shanahan.
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Gotta protect Brady. I’d probably sign Jason Peters as well.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
I haven’t been real impressed with this front office as of late. This would be a smart pick, so watch ‘em take a running back or a center way too high. But this what Denver ought to do.
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
No idea how much Atlanta likes Kinlaw, but this is as far back in the first round as I see him going.
K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
Dallas might be able to trade down and still get him. Lots of holes to fill defensively, Chaisson is a real solid edge rusher.
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
They got their quarterback, now they need to protect him.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Murray stikes me as a guy Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden could agree on.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
I had the Jags bypassing WR with the ninth overall pick, but they won’t do it again. Can the Eagles maybe move up one spot, without giving up much?
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Welp. I’ve given away the top four WRs in the first 20 picks, which is why I think the Eagles might move up. If they don’t, then I would bet they move back. They might take Aiyuk, but I don’t think it will be at 21. He has elite traits, and also some learning to do. Not a terrible reach, but not a knock-your-socks-off pick, either. At least, not right out of the box. DeAndre Hopkins was a 27th overall pick in 2013, so who knows?
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Strong need, solid pick.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Yes, I’m serious. I could see trading back and taking him, or trading back and taking, say, Patrick Queen.
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
A playmaking focal point for the defense.
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Good spot to take a very promising edge rusher, which also happens to be a need in Minnesota.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
So with their three first-round picks, I’ve given the Dolphins a QB (Herbert), an OT (Jackson), and now, the best running back/receiver in the draft. I’m impressed with myself; they should hire me.
Joshua Jones, OT, Houston
That O-line didn’t look great in either meeting with the Eagles last season.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
John Harbaugh likes the defense. This is about the right place in the draft for McKinney, I think.
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Good-sized corner who might go higher than this. If he’s here at 29, I would think the Titans would take him.
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
I could see Green Bay moving up for one of the higher-rated receivers. Big range of opinions on Mims. I like what I’ve seen of him.
Justin Blaylock, DT, TCU
A lot of people think San Francisco might trade down with this pick, because the 49ers have no selections in rounds 2-4. I’m not sure bottom-of-the-first picks are all that valuable – you’re paying first-round money to a second-round talent – unless there is a team that’s saying, “Oh my gosh, nobody has taken so-and-so, we must have him!”
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Best player on the board, and fits a need. Injuries are a concern.