Welp. I’ve given away the top four WRs in the first 20 picks, which is why I think the Eagles might move up. If they don’t, then I would bet they move back. They might take Aiyuk, but I don’t think it will be at 21. He has elite traits, and also some learning to do. Not a terrible reach, but not a knock-your-socks-off pick, either. At least, not right out of the box. DeAndre Hopkins was a 27th overall pick in 2013, so who knows?