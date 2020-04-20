1. Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The obvious and the only choice for Cincinnati. No intrigue.

2. Washington

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Also obvious. Has the potential to be a major problem for the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants for the next decade.

3. Lions

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

After this pick, we start to edge our way out of obviousland. Detroit traded away Darius Slay, has a big need, Okudah is said to be can’t-miss.

Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington is expected to be a topic pick in Thursday's NFL draft.
Adam Hunger / AP
Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington is expected to be a topic pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

4. Giants

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Giants have wasted a lot of years trying to win with a bad offensive line. Time to stop doing that, because, the thing is, you can’t.

5. Dolphins

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Seems to me people are way higher on Herbert than they were when he was actually playing last season, which gives pause. But he has franchise-QB tools and is a safer bet injurywise than Tua Tagovailoa.

6. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama.

If he stays healthy, the Chargers are going to have a real good QB. But I’d be a bit nervous about that.

Injury concerns surround Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering Thursday's draft.
Joe Robbins / MCT
Injury concerns surround Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering Thursday's draft.

7. Panthers

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

It might be a mistake to figure the Panthers’ current management and coach Matt Rhule are going to prioritize what the previous management and coach Ron Rivera prioritized, but Luke Kuechly has retired, that leaves a huge hole, and I really like Simmons. So there.

8. Cardinals

Derek Brown, DT, Auburn.

I dunno, Brown seems like a good piece to build a defensive line around. But I could see Arizona going a lot of different ways in this spot, including trading down a bit.

9. Jaguars

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Defensively, I would say he’s the best player on the board at 9. If Jacksonville instead starts the run on wideouts, the Eagles are going to have a hard time getting a difference-making receiver at 21.

10. Browns

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Could be Andrew Thomas, could be Mekhi Becton, but I would feel comfortable choosing from that group, and I take Wills for Cleveland.

11. Jets

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

This is another team that could make it hard on the Eagles by taking a wide receiver. In fact, in the real draft there are trades, and I’ll be a little surprised if we really get this far with all the WRs still on the board. But Sam Darnold could use Becton, so let’s pretend. (Psst—If I’m the Eagles I see if I can somehow trade into this spot and have my pick of wideouts, if none have been taken.)

12. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

It was fun while it lasted, but this is a wideout-heavy draft and somebody has to take one sooner or later. Could be Jerry Jeudy, but I’d go with Lamb.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ranks among the top prospects at his position, according to draft experts.
Charlie Riedel / AP
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ranks among the top prospects at his position, according to draft experts.

13. 49ers

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Makes a lot of sense with Kyle Shanahan.

14. Buccaneers

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Gotta protect Brady. I’d probably sign Jason Peters as well.

15. Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

I haven’t been real impressed with this front office as of late. This would be a smart pick, so watch ‘em take a running back or a center way too high. But this what Denver ought to do.

16. Falcons

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

No idea how much Atlanta likes Kinlaw, but this is as far back in the first round as I see him going.

17. Cowboys

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Dallas might be able to trade down and still get him. Lots of holes to fill defensively, Chaisson is a real solid edge rusher.

18. Dolphins

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

They got their quarterback, now they need to protect him.

19. Raiders

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray stikes me as a guy Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden could agree on.

20. Jaguars

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

I had the Jags bypassing WR with the ninth overall pick, but they won’t do it again. Can the Eagles maybe move up one spot, without giving up much?

21. Eagles

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Welp. I’ve given away the top four WRs in the first 20 picks, which is why I think the Eagles might move up. If they don’t, then I would bet they move back. They might take Aiyuk, but I don’t think it will be at 21. He has elite traits, and also some learning to do. Not a terrible reach, but not a knock-your-socks-off pick, either. At least, not right out of the box. DeAndre Hopkins was a 27th overall pick in 2013, so who knows?

22. Vikings

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Strong need, solid pick.

23. Patriots

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Yes, I’m serious. I could see trading back and taking him, or trading back and taking, say, Patrick Queen.

24. Saints

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

A playmaking focal point for the defense.

25. Vikings

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Good spot to take a very promising edge rusher, which also happens to be a need in Minnesota.

26. Dolphins

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

So with their three first-round picks, I’ve given the Dolphins a QB (Herbert), an OT (Jackson), and now, the best running back/receiver in the draft. I’m impressed with myself; they should hire me.

27. Seahawks

Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

That O-line didn’t look great in either meeting with the Eagles last season.

28. Ravens

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

John Harbaugh likes the defense. This is about the right place in the draft for McKinney, I think.

Clemson's A.J. Terrell (8) blocks a pass intended for Texas A&M's Jhamon Ausbon last September. Les Bowen has the Titans selecting the cornerback in the first round.
Richard Shiro / AP
Clemson's A.J. Terrell (8) blocks a pass intended for Texas A&M's Jhamon Ausbon last September. Les Bowen has the Titans selecting the cornerback in the first round.

29. Titans

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Good-sized corner who might go higher than this. If he’s here at 29, I would think the Titans would take him.

30. Packers

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

I could see Green Bay moving up for one of the higher-rated receivers. Big range of opinions on Mims. I like what I’ve seen of him.

31. 49ers

Justin Blaylock, DT, TCU

A lot of people think San Francisco might trade down with this pick, because the 49ers have no selections in rounds 2-4. I’m not sure bottom-of-the-first picks are all that valuable – you’re paying first-round money to a second-round talent – unless there is a team that’s saying, “Oh my gosh, nobody has taken so-and-so, we must have him!”

32. Chiefs

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Best player on the board, and fits a need. Injuries are a concern.

Injuries may be a concern, but Utah's Jaylon Johnson should be a first-round pick in Thursday's NFL draft.
Ben Margot / AP
Injuries may be a concern, but Utah's Jaylon Johnson should be a first-round pick in Thursday's NFL draft.