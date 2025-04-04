Eagles draft: Could the Birds add another Georgia Bulldog to reinforce their pass rush?

The Eagles have some important questions at a priority position.

After losing Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement, the team enters the next phase of the offseason with very few sure things atop its edge-rusher rotation. Aside from a rapidly ascending Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt each seeming poised for an expanded role, the rest of the position group consists of recent free-agency additions hoping to make an impact in Bryce Huff, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche.

Advertisement

If the Eagles were to add another young player to the mix through the draft, they’ll have plenty of options in a deep class of pass rushers, though. Below, we’ll look at a handful of those players:

» READ MORE: Eagles draft prospect tracker: DT Shemar Turner, OL Dylan Fairchild schedule predraft visits to Philly

Top of the class

Abdul Carter, Penn State

Despite his rooting interests, Carter will be long, long gone by the time the Eagles are on the board later this month. The former La Salle High School star and lifelong Eagles fan is considered by some to be the best prospect in the draft and should be one of the first players taken as a result.

Somewhat similar to Micah Parsons a few years ago, Carter is a converted Nittany Lions linebacker with a unique combination of size, freakish athleticism, and college production that inform his upside to eventually become an elite pass rusher in the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher had 12 sacks last season at Penn State, showcasing a lightning-quick first step and the requisite flexibility to get around the edge in a hurry. Overall, Carter could quickly become one of the league’s best edge rushers if he reaches his full potential.

» READ MORE: Philly’s Abdul Carter could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. At the Super Bowl, he was just an Eagles fan.

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Another converted linebacker who wears No. 11, Walker actually split his reps between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher for the Bulldogs last season.

Wherever he lined up, Walker’s combination of speed and power jumped off the screen. You could call him “undersized” at 6-1, 243 pounds, but he hardly looks it on the field with a thick, stocky frame and a wingspan that measured in at just under 6-8 at the NFL scouting combine.

Walker had 6½ sacks last season, a number that is more impressive when you consider his hybrid role resulted in him having just 195 pass-rushing snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Overall, Walker could be just scratching the surface of what he could become as a full-time pass rusher. His unusual physical profile for the position may scare some teams off or lead to him continuing to play multiple spots, but there’s reason to believe he could become a difference-maker on the edge if he gets turned loose and develops.

Mykel Williams, Georgia

At 6-5, 260 pounds, Williams has the prototypical physical profile that teams covet in edge-rusher prospects. Coupling those traits with the relentless effort he plays with and the fact that he’ll turn 21 just before the start of his rookie year, it’s easy to see why Williams has a chance to go in the top half of the first round later this month.

Williams played through an ankle injury for most of last season, which was a contributing factor to why his production doesn’t quite match the upside he has entering the NFL. He managed five sacks last year and had 4½ in each of the previous two, playing the majority of his snaps out on the edge but flashing the versatility to bump inside as well. When looking at Williams’ production, it’s also worth remembering there’s a history of Georgia pass rushers such as Travon Walker and Nolan Smith who didn’t manage highl sack totals in college but went on to be impact players in the NFL.

Setting aside the numbers, there’s plenty to like about Williams because of his athleticism, playing style, and toughness. That athleticism gives him quite a high ceiling, and the rest should make his floor pretty high as well.

The wildcard

James Pearce, Tennessee

Pearce was one of the stars of a talented Tennessee pass rush largely thanks to his quickness off the ball and around the edge. The 6-5, 245-pound prospect had 7½ sacks last season and 10 the year before, consistently dropping his shoulder and working around tackles unable to match his speed. Pearce also has the requisite length to work pass-rush moves when his speed rush isn’t enough with a wingspan just shy of 81 inches.

His production, length. and explosiveness makes him a first-round prospect, but a fair critique of his game lies in the one-dimensional nature of his rushing style, especially considering his profile might limit him to playing in obvious passing situations early on.

Perhaps it was for a lack of truly needing a changeup to his speed rushes very often in college, but the lack of a repertoire of moves makes him a harder projection at the next level. The team taking him will be betting on his ability to develop a varied rushing plan in time to maximize his apparent potential, but Pearce may have to be utilized in a limited role as a situational rusher until then.

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart is another prototypical edge rusher whose physical profile jumps off the page. The 6-5, 267-pound prospect boosted his draft stock with an impressive NFL scouting combine, running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and recording 98th and 96th percentile in the broad jump and vertical jump, respectively.

Those physical traits define Stewart’s upside, but there’s plenty of projection required from the player he was last season for the Aggies to what he could become. Stewart had just 1½ sacks each of the last three seasons and wasn’t much more productive against the run, logging 14 solo tackles last year. Stewart did have 39 pressures last year according to Pro Football Focus, often utilizing his quickness off the ball to get by opposing tackles while also being able to convert speed to power with a bull rush.

Still, it’s hard to pin down where Stewart will go in the draft due to his unique profile as a prospect. The upside is there, but the lack of production may scare some teams off.

Ideal Eagles fits

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

At 6-6 and 264 pounds, Jackson is a hulking edge-rusher prospect with a surprising amount of athleticism for his size. He’s got ideal length for the position with broad shoulders and a wingspan that measured just under 7 feet at the scouting combine, something he capitalized on at Arkansas with a long-arm technique to break down opposing tackles.

He finished last season with 6½ sacks and 49 total tackles, and notably exploded for 3½ sacks in a game the season before against Alabama. Speaking of combine results, Jackson did extremely well in the jumping tests, which the Eagles have valued in the past at other positions because they often serve as indicators for explosiveness. Jackson also plays with plenty of effort and intensity, often chasing down and finishing plays from the backside.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: The 2025 class is deep in interior offensive linemen. But will the Eagles wait past Round 1?

Jackson is projected to go late in the first round or early on Day 2 largely due to his good but not great production and the lack of a true, ceiling-raising trait. He had just 33 pressures last season according to PFF and can be a little stiff turning the corner compared to some of the other, higher-upside edge rushers in the class.

With that said, Jackson could give the Eagles a big-bodied, three-down edge rusher with the requisite athleticism to affect the quarterback while also holding up against the run.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

If the Eagles are looking to continue adding smaller, athletic edge rushers well-suited for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, Ezeiruaku could be a seamless fit. For what it’s worth, Ezeiruaku took a top-30 visit to the Eagles last month.

At 6-2, 248 pounds, Ezeiruaku is small for the position but has the arm length to help compensate. His arms measured 34 inches at the combine, which is in the 70th percentile for the position. That shows up when you watch him, too.

Ezeiruaku had 16½ sacks for Boston College last season, winning often with his initial burst off the ball and occasionally working in a long arm move to negate the size disadvantage he has against opposing tackles. He was constantly around the ball in the run game as well, logging 80 total tackles last year and 53 the year before. Unlike others in the class, Ezeiruaku showcased a handful of different pass-rush moves as well, not just relying on his ability to bend around the edge.

While it’s important to note Ezeiruaku fared well against the elevated competition at the Senior Bowl, there is still some unknown about how his smaller frame will translate to the NFL. He predictably struggled at times in the more physical elements of the position during his college career and might be limited to filling a designated pass-rusher role early in his career as a result. Still, he’s an intriguing prospect because of his length, pass-rush polish, and athleticism.

The sleeper

Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA *

Oladejo, who also goes by “Femi,” is projected to go sometime on Day 2 of the draft, but offers plenty of upside as a converted off-ball linebacker still finding his way on the edge. It’s worth noting he also took a top-30 visit to the Eagles last month.

The 6-3, 259-pound prospect has a strong frame and ideal length with an 82-inch wingspan. His 36 1/2-inch vertical jump was 76th percentile among edge rushers, as well.

Swapping positions last season, Oladejo logged 4½ sacks and 33 pressures while relying mostly on his athleticism to cover up his lack of technique and full-time rushing experience. He had two tackles for losses against Penn State and flashed an intriguing mixture of quickness off the ball, bend around the edge, and finishing ability once he got into the backfield. He was also stout against the run and finished the year with 57 total tackles, including 14 for losses.

Overall, Oladejo might be more of a project than others at the position, but could develop into an impact player as he accumulates reps in his new role. In that way specifically, he’s comparable to Eagles 2024 third-round pick Hunt and could be a logical addition for the team one year later.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Sizing up a deep group of DTs, could the Birds find a Milton Williams replacement?