Thumbs up or down: Eagles beat writers weigh in on drafting Illinois safety Sydney Brown

Jeff McLane 🤷🏻‍♂️

While it’s possible that top pick Jalen Carter steps into the Eagles defense and contributes right away, Sydney Brown may have the best opportunity among Howie Roseman’s first four picks to start as a rookie. Free agent Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship currently sit atop the depth chart at safety, but neither is guaranteed to remain there once the season starts.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Brown, of course, has to prove he can make the transition to the pros. But he played on one of the best defensive backfields last season with first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-round safety Jartavius Martin. Brown’s six interceptions in coverage were impressive, especially considering the fact that he played more as a box safety.

That’s where he shined most: locking up near the line with tight ends and flying around as a run defender. He dropped into the post on occasion, but the Eagles will have to do some projection in that role and in the slot at the next level. He has above-average straight line speed and displayed it with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine. But some evaluators question whether he has the fluidity to change directions with consistency in the NFL.

EJ Smith 👍

Considering I pegged Brown as a logical second-round safety option a few months ago, it’s hard to take exception now.

The Illinois safety flies around the field and tested off the charts at the NFL scouting combine. He was 90th percentile or better broad and vertical jump, something the Eagles have valued at various positions in the past.

The range of outcomes for Brown are wide, as they are for most safety prospects that go outside of the first round. At the very least, he profiles as a plus special-teamer because of his explosiveness and his high motor, but the Eagles didn’t draft him to be a special teams ace.

Brown should get a chance to start as a rookie because of the team’s shaky depth on the back end. There were other players available who could have been Day 1 starters for the Eagles as well, including Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and Tulane running back Tyjae Spears. Time will reveal whether the Eagles made the right decision.

Brown’s movement skills and effort should give him a chance to reach his potential. He needs to improve as a tackler and at 5-10, 211 pounds with a maxed-out frame, he may never have the heft to be a consistent run defender coming downhill. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown missed 16.5% of his tackle attempts last season and was above 15% every year of his career.

Still, Brown checks boxes as a five-year starter in college with elite speed, explosiveness, and motor. It’s a good foundation for a safety prospect, which is enough to earn a thumbs up here.