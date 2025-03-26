Eagles draft: Sizing up the linebackers in the 2025 class, headlined by Jalon Walker and Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman did something they don’t typically do — they signed a linebacker to make him one of the four top-paid linebackers in the NFL. Before free agency began, the Eagles extended Zack Baun, bringing him back on a three-year, $51 million deal that only trails Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, San Francisco’s Fred Warner, and Chicago’s Tremaine Edmunds.

Opposite of Baun is Nakobe Dean, entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., last year’s fifth-round pick. The team also has Dallas Gant, who spent last season with the Eagles’ practice squad. Ben VanSumeren was brought back with an official designation of fullback. The depth at linebacker heading into the draft is thin for the Birds, considering Oren Burks departed for the Bengals after starting in the Super Bowl.

Linebacker isn’t a top need, but it’s certainly a position that could be bolstered with bodies, particularly on Day 3 of the draft. Here’s a look at the class as a whole, which is top-heavy with star power but has plenty of players worth taking Round 4 and later.

Top of class

Jalon Walker, Georgia

There’s a good chance that a team drafts Walker next month and he doesn’t end up playing off-ball linebacker at all. But Walker’s skill set, burst to the football, and pass-rushing upside are undeniable. Walker was the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker after finishing with 60 tackles (11 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He is an explosive player who thrives on making plays in space and excelled in a quarterback spy role with Georgia’s defense.

At 6-foot-1, 243 pounds, Walker would be too undersized to serve as a full-time edge rusher, though his snaps were split pretty evenly on the edge and as a stacked linebacker. Walker has a penchant for making plays both in space and at the line of scrimmage, and has the instincts and closing speed to be an in-the-box player at the NFL level. Teams with 4-3 systems will likely be most attracted to Walker’s skill set as a SAM linebacker who sets the edge and excels as a run defender.

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Campbell, the South Jersey native who stands 6-3, 235 pounds, has seen his stock soar throughout the draft process, especially coming off a strong NFL scouting combine workout. He ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump, showcasing his lower-body explosiveness that matches the blurring speed he displays on film. The two-year starter became a force for Alabama’s defense this past season, finishing with 117 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Campbell played his first three high school seasons at Timber Creek in Gloucester Township before transferring to IMG Academy. He has great instincts and feel for the linebacker position, combined with his elite closing speed and upside as a pass rusher coming off the edge. His coverage upside, though it still needs to be rounded out, makes him an enticing potential first-round selection, though he may be long gone before the Eagles pick at No. 32.

Middle-round prospects

Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

A sixth-year player who had stops at Georgia Tech and Charlotte, Knight finished his career with a strong 2024 campaign with South Carolina, totaling 82 tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, and one interception. He’s got terrific sideline-to-sideline speed, excellent closing speed rushing the passer and closing space on ballcarriers, and looks comfortable dropping into coverage and guarding running backs out of the backfield.

Along with the excellent straight-line speed he showcased at the combine (4.58-second 40), the 6-2, 235-pounder also showed his ability to change directions quickly with a 7.12-second three-cone and 4.25-second 20-yard shuttle. His run trigger isn’t always as consistent and he could use his hands better in dislodging blocks, but Knight should quickly earn an early role and could be used as a sub-package blitzer on third downs.

Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

A one-year breakout player, Schwesinger finished 2024 with 136 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The 6-2, 242-pounder has a quick downhill trigger and a nose for the football, often beating linemen and tight ends on blocks in the running game. In pass coverage, Schwesinger does a nice job finding crossing patterns developing in front of and behind him, and is an effective blitzer off the edge.

Schwesinger opted not to run during the scouting combine workout and has a scheduled workout with NFL scouting on April 2. But he leaped a 39.5-inch vertical in Indianapolis and has the requisite speed and athleticism to be an every-down linebacker at the NFL level. After not being on the NFL’s radar entering the season, Schwesinger is destined to be a Day 2 pick with starting upside as a rookie.

Eagles options

Barrett Carter, Clemson

The Eagles already have one former Clemson linebacker in Trotter. Would they add another? Carter, a three-year starter whose coverage production among the best from a linebacker in this class, finished with 82 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups to earn third-team All-American honors. Carter is at his best operating in space, showcasing his ability to read and react to plays developing in the perimeter, and robbing middle-of-the-field concepts as a drop-cover linebacker.

Carter is a bit undersized for the position, at 6-foot, 231, though he added more muscle mass to his frame in 2024. He needs to improve his eye discipline and take better angles on running downs, but his athleticism and closing speed project best as a weakside linebacker at the NFL level. His pass-rushing ability, too. gives him a chance to be used in blitz packages, and he was an effective quarterback spy at Clemson.

Shemar James, Florida

The Eagles have shown previous interest in James, after having a formal interview with him at the scouting combine. The 6-1, 222-pound linebacker was a three-year player with the Gators, starting each of the last two years and making a big-time impact. He can make plays in space, finishing with 12 tackles for loss in his career, and has tremendous upside as a drop defender in coverage (three pass breakups). Florida asked him to do a lot on third downs, from covering tight ends one-on-one to rushing the passer as a blitzer.

James is one of the younger linebackers in this draft class and it shows up at times in his film, overpursuing plays at times and needing to show more consistency as a tackler and finding the routes developing behind him. But his explosive change of direction (7.09-second three-cone, 4.27-second 20-yard shuttle) would give the Eagles a developmental option at linebacker, and at best an early special teams contributor as he continues to round out his game.

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

A three-year starter in the middle of Oklahoma’s defense, Stutsman is a throwback linebacker in his skill set and attire on-field: He wears a cowboy collar. An instinctual player, Stutsman is a downhill run stopper who embraces contact at the point of attack, while stacking and shedding offensive linemen and tight ends to get to the ballcarrier. In four seasons, Stutsman has compiled 376 tackles (37 for loss), three interceptions, eight pass deflections, and second-team All-American honors as a senior.

While he put forth a strong testing day at the combine, running a 4.52-second 40 at 6-3, 233 pounds, Stutsman is a rigid player who struggles changing direction in space, and operates at his best in a phone booth. He has coverage upside, keeping his head on the swivel and recognizing route patterns developing in front of him, as well as getting to his curl and hook drops. He projects as a backup MIKE linebacker at the NFL level who will likely need to carve out a special teams role.