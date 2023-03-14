Source: Boston Scott will be back with the Eagles on a one-year deal

Running back Boston Scott agreed to terms with the Eagles on Tuesday, according to a league source, confirming an NFL Network report.

Scott will reportedly make around $2 million to stay with the Eagles on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old has spent five seasons with the Eagles as a reserve running back and return specialist at times. He had 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Scott was the second running back the Eagles agreed to contract terms with Tuesday afternoon. The team also agreed to sign free-agent running back Rashaad Penny when the league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., according to league sources.

Scott and Penny will share a backfield with third-year running back Kenny Gainwell, who flashed potential during the Eagles’ playoff run earlier this year. Miles Sanders, last year’s starter, meanwhile thanked Eagles fans for their support on social media, potentially signaling his expectation to sign elsewhere.