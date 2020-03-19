You might think finding out that your big fix for the secondary wasn’t going to work could cause you to reassess where you were with Jenkins, but apparently not. Jenkins, who turned 32 in December, is getting a $16.5 million guarantee to return to the Saints, with a $9 million signing bonus, and on paper, four years overall at $32 million -- $35 million if he hits all his incentives. There is very little chance Jenkins plays four more years at that figure, but he’ll probably play a couple. It sure seems the Eagles wouldn’t have had to stretch too far from the $7.6 million Jenkins was due this season to make something work. There, though, you have to factor in how Jenkins might have felt about the organization’s reluctance to do a new deal in nearly a year since he first made his feelings known.