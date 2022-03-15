The Eagles have tendered restricted free agent guard Nate Herbig at right-of-first-refusal level.

Per league rules and regulations, a one-year tender is worth $2.43 million. The team has the right to match any offer sheet signed with another team, but there is no draft compensation tied to the fourth-year offensive lineman’s tender.

Herbig, who originally signed with the Eagles in 2019 after going undrafted out of Stanford, is entering his fourth season. Herbig is capable of playing at both guard spots and he has served as the team’s backup center.

Following Brandon Brooks’ retirement, Herbig could earn consideration to start at right guard in what will be a looming position battle at training camp. Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll also figure to be in the mix at right guard, with both of them recovering from season-ending surgery. Regardless of how things shake out, Herbig’s versatility makes him the ideal sixth man.

“Nate Herbig, he’s been here for a while,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said in November. “He’s stepped in. He’s played the center position. He’s played the guard position, and he prepares every week. You see him in the meetings asking really good questions. He’s tough.”

Herbig’s agent is Ken Sarnoff, who also represents Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jack Anderson.

The Eagles also agreed to terms on one-year contracts with wide receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere.

Ward in a reserve role caught seven passes for the Eagles last season, his third with the team. He has appeared in every game for the Eagles over the past two seasons.

Chachere was a special teams standout for the Eagles in his first NFL season.

The Eagles’ remaining restricted free agent is running back Boston Scott.

