Plenty of teams started the new league year with fireworks, but the Eagles were more akin to a homebody who stays in as the ball drops.

There wasn’t much to report from the team as the league year turned over at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Eagles’ quiet day isn’t necessarily a bad thing for them. They had already agreed to terms with linebacker Haason Reddick during the legal tampering period. And making splashy moves in the early going of free agency is often a prohibitive team-building strategy. Standing pat did cost them the chance at landing any of the top safeties on the market, meaning they’ll have to sold their secondary problem creatively.

Marcus Williams, Justin Reid, Marcus Maye, and Jordan Whitehead all signed elsewhere before the start of the new league year. Williams agreed to the biggest deal, a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles “made a run” at Williams, according to ESPN, but it’s hard to imagine they were close enough to Baltimore’s offer.

There’s plenty of ways to work around the salary cap, but the Eagles went into free agency with about $20 million in space and agreed on a deal with Reddick that will cost roughly $15 million per year. Even if they worked Reddick’s contract to count for less against the cap for next year, they’re not operating with a ton of space.

Tyrann Mathieu is still available, but he’ll also likely demand a lucrative contract out of the Eagles’ price range.

The Eagles are probably looking for two starting-quality safeties or ones who can at least be a part of a rotation. With Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod both in the free agency market, Marcus Epps is the only safety who logged significant snaps under contract for next year. Epps started just three games last season, but played almost half of the Eagles’ defensive snaps as he worked in alongside McLeod and Harris.

Here are a few reasonable safety options still on the market:

Terrell Edmunds: Edmunds is a starter-level safety with some upside as a 25-year-old former first-round pick. He has been very durable, logging 60 starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four years, but he’s not considered much of a difference-maker.

Considering he’s probably in line for a modest deal, Edmunds could make sense as a one-year flier. He’s more of a box safety than Harris was, but he’s played enough free safety to suggest he can do so with the Eagles.

Jaquiski Tartt: Tartt is an easier scheme fit than Edmunds and is another competent starting safety option. He played in the San Francisco 49ers’ zone heavy scheme and started 14 games last season.The 30-year-old isn’t as durable as Edmunds and doesn’t have the same upside, but he has solid instincts and familiarity with the responsibilities Jonathan Gannon asks his safeties to take on.

Harris or McLeod: Sometimes the answer has been right in front of you all along. It’s not the upside play, but a potentially safer option would be to retain one of the two starting safeties from last year. The Eagles rotated Harris, McLeod, and Marcus Epps last season and the results were subpar, but targeting a safety early in the draft and retaining two-thirds of the rotation is an option. McLeod, a captain last year, has the advantage in tenure and standing with the team. Harris has more experience in Gannon’s scheme.

Scott becomes an unrestricted free agent

The Eagles officially let running back Boston Scott enter unrestricted free agency Wednesday, choosing not to tender the 26-year-old.

Scott could still sign with the team for a rate lower than the roughly $2 million the restricted free agency tender would have netted him. The Eagles agreed to a new deal with wide receiver Greg Ward on Tuesday instead of tendering the potential restricted free agent, but not Scott thus far.

Scott, an undrafted free agent in 2018, came to the Eagles after getting waived by the Saints during his rookie season. He’s mostly served as a complementary back behind Miles Sanders and had 373 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The Eagles found their stride last year as a rushing team with Scott and fellow reserve runner Jordan Howard splitting carries while Sanders dealt with an ankle injury. With Scott in free agency, the Eagles have Sanders, 2021 fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell, and Jason Huntley under contract for next season.

Eagles propose overtime reform

The Eagles were a part of a new proposal to change overtime rules ahead of owners’ meetings later this month.

The proposed rules, authored by the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts, were submitted to the competition committee and would ensure both teams get an offensive possession in overtime. The Tennessee Titans submitted a competing proposal, which suggests the team with the first offensive possession should have a chance to win if they score a touchdown and successfully convert a two-point try.

The competition committee will submit its own proposals next week, and the owners will vote on all of them in two weeks at the league meetings in Florida. The current overtime rules give the team who gets the opening kickoff a chance to win with a touchdown, which is how the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the division round of last year’s playoffs.

The Eagles usually submit a rule-change proposal for the league meetings, with one of the more notable ones being a way to rework onside kicks. Instead of retaining possession by recovering an onside kick, the Eagles have proposed multiple times that a team could instead try to convert a fourth-and-15 from its own 25-yard line.

The Eagles were among a group of teams asking the league to consider changing the timing of “secondary” front office departures.

In a rule-change proposal submitted Wednesday, the Eagles are suggesting that front office executives should have the option to keep members of their staff from taking assistant GM jobs and similar titles with another team until after the NFL draft.

This problem has affected the Eagles quite a bit the last few years, including this offseason. Both Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham, who were co-directors of player personnel for the Eagles last year, took assistant GM jobs elsewhere this offseason. Brown joined the New York Giants’ staff, while Cunningham took the Chicago Bears’ gig. Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is also in the running for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM job, which Kevin Colbert will vacate after the draft.