Ruggs, 6-feet, 190, is one of the highest-rated wide receivers in what analysts are calling one of the best wideout drafts ever. The top three seem to be Ruggs’ Alabama teammate, Jerry Jeudy; Ruggs; and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. In the first iteration of mock drafts, Jeudy and Lamb were often rated ahead of Ruggs, who frequently was linked to the Eagles, at 21st overall. Lately, Ruggs seems projected to go a bit earlier. On a conference call with reporters last week, NFL Network draft analyst (and former Eagles scout) Daniel Jeremiah suggested that the order of the top three was fluid.