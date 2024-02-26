As the scouting combine begins, here are 10 prospects on offense for the Eagles to consider

The Eagles need to reload on offense.

The team’s list of glaring needs starts on the defensive side of the ball going into this offseason, but the offensive regression from a top-five group to one just on the outskirts necessitates some moves on the fringes there as well.

With the scouting combine starting Monday, here are 10 offensive draft prospects who should be on the Eagles’ radar going into the spring:

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Scouting report: In a talented group of offensive tackle prospects, Guyton was the standout at last month’s Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-7, 328-pound lineman has a hulking frame but surprising movement skills at that size — he even played as an H-back at Texas Christian before transferring to Oklahoma and earning a starting role on the offensive line midway through his junior year. Even though he had only one full year as a starter at right tackle for the Sooners, he has all the physical traits to suggest he could be difference-maker in the NFL.

Where he’ll go: There’s a strong possibility that five or six offensive tackles go in the first round with Guyton situated toward the back of the group. Because of the logjam ahead of him, he could last until the latter part of the first round. The Eagles will select at No. 22.

How he’d fit: Guyton would give the Eagles a succession plan behind Lane Johnson. He is already accustomed to playing right tackle and could benefit from having a season to develop rather than starting as a rookie because of his lack of game experience in college. Unlike others in the class, Guyton isn’t a candidate to slide down to guard until Johnson retires, though, which limits his value in the short term.

JC Latham, OL, Alabama

Scouting report: Latham is an imposing right tackle prospect with powerful hands and surprising athleticism. He plays at his own pace even against speed rushers because of his efficient movements and elite play strength. Once he gets his hands on opposing rushers, the rep is ostensibly finished. Latham brings that physicality to the run game as well and can be an interior lineman’s nightmare as a helper when left unoccupied in pass protection. He may struggle against the faster edge rushers in the NFL because of his foot speed, but it wasn’t a major concern in college. The 6-6, 360-pound prospect has the versatility to play both guard and tackle, especially for teams like the Eagles who have employed bigger guards in the past.

Where he’ll go: Latham’s range starts in the first half of Day 1 going into the combine. Whether he moves toward the front of the crowded group of tackle prospects and sneaks into the top 10 or falls toward the back will determine whether he’s in the Eagles’ range.

How he’d fit: Latham would be an ideal fit for the Eagles because of his guard versatility. He could spend a few years playing alongside Johnson and facilitate Cam Jurgens’ move to center assuming Jason Kelce retires this offseason.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Scouting report: Fautanu is a tackle/guard prospect who pairs quick, agile feet with a strong anchor in pass protection. The 6-4, 319-pound lineman played left tackle for Washington but doesn’t have the prototypical arm length to make his projection as clean as the other tackle prospects in this class. Still, Fautanu has the athleticism and power to either stick at tackle or at least be an impact player at guard.

Where he’ll go: Like Guyton, Fautanu is in the second tier of offensive tackle prospects who could make it into the latter half of the first round. Especially if teams view him as more of a guard, he could be on the board at No. 22 despite possibly being ranked more highly than that.

How he’d fit: Fautanu could be a high-end guard to start his career while his next team determines if he’s able to bump out to tackle. His athleticism would be a good fit for offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Jeff Stoutland’s scheme, which has capitalized on athletic interior linemen capable of climbing to the second level and closing space on box defenders.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Scouting report: Serving as Bijan Robinson’s successor at Texas is no small task, but Brooks was up for the challenge. The 6-foot, 197-pound back averaged the same yards per carry as Robinson last season before tearing his ACL late in the year. Brooks accelerates through the second level with good vision and strings together controlled cuts to shake defenders or run through off-balance arm tackles. He’s a solid receiving option out of the backfield as well; he had 25 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown last season.

Where he’ll go: Brooks is considered by some the best running back in the class, but his health will be key after suffering the torn ACL last November. If teams are confident he won’t miss many games next year, he should hear his name called on Day 2 at some point.

How he’d fit: The Eagles are going into the offseason sparse at running back. Kenneth Gainwell has proved he can be a productive part of a running-back committee, but the team will need to either re-sign D’Andre Swift or identify someone to replace him as the featured back in the offense. Brooks is a well-rounded back with enough talent to be heavily featured, making him an optimal fit once healthy.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Scouting report: During his media call with reporters on Thursday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wright was one of his favorite running back prospects for the Eagles because he is “juicy.” Wright’s tape confirms as much — he’s an explosive runner whose straight-line speed stands out. At 5-11, 210 pounds, Wright also has notable contact balance, often spinning off of tackles to stay on his feet for yards after contact. His 75-yard touchdown run against the Georgia Bulldogs defense serves as a perfect illustration of his upside as a guy who can outrun even NFL-caliber athletes in space.

Where he’ll go: Jeremiah said the depth at running back may cause teams to play “chicken” because there are so many strong options expected to go somewhere in Day 2. Once one goes, the rest are sure to follow relatively quickly. Wright will go sometime on Day 2, and possibly among the top few running backs considering his athleticism.

How he’d fit: Wright wasn’t a difference-maker as a receiver in college, but he looked natural catching the ball on swing routes and getting into space. He’s got the frame and the track record as a two-year feature back in college to suggest he can handle a large workload as an every-down back in the NFL, which would be ideal for the Eagles.

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Scouting report: Irving is an explosive, change-of-pace running back who is most dangerous in the open field. He doesn’t have prototypical workhorse size at 5-10, 195 pounds, but he surpassed the 100-carry mark three years in a row at Oregon. Still, Irving isn’t the type of runner who will regularly gain extra yards because of his frame. His selling points will be his straight-line speed and short-area quickness.

Where he’ll go: Irving is another Day 2 prospect in the mix to go in the cluster of second-round running backs, although the strength of the group could delay that run into the third round.

How he’d fit: Irving would be a bit redundant with Gainwell, but that shouldn’t deter the Eagles if they view him as a true difference-maker at the position long-term.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Scouting report: Another Senior Bowl standout, Wilson is a twitchy wide receiver with elite college production. He had 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for the national-champion Michigan Wolverines thanks to his ability to get up to top speed quickly and change direction without slowing down. He’s a bit undersized at 5-10, 186 pounds and played primarily in the slot at Michigan as a result. According to Pro Football Focus, about 64% of his offensive snaps came from the inside.

Where he’ll go: Wilson’s draft range will likely come more into the picture after the combine because of his potential to put up staggering numbers in the athletic testing. If he runs well, he should solidify himself as a Day 2 prospect.

How he’d fit: The Eagles have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, but they struggled to get consistent production from anyone outside of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown last season. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a track record of installing diversified passing attacks that often get production further down the wide receiver depth chart than the Eagles have in the last few years. If that trend continues with the Eagles with Moore in the fold, the No. 3 receiver spot is a clear area for improvement for a prospect like Wilson.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Scouting report: Worthy is the type of receiver who looks like he’s moving at a different speed than everyone else when he gets the ball. He’s got a lean frame at 6-1, 172 pounds, but was able to spend most of his time as an outside receiver because of his elite speed and change-of-direction ability. He’s electric after the catch and even returned punts for the Longhorns, taking one back for a touchdown against BYU last season. Worthy may be more of an inside threat in the NFL, but his speed will still command respect when lined up on the outside.

Where he’ll go: College football’s recent trend of putting out a surplus of talented receivers will likely cause Worthy to fall well into Day 2, especially because of his smaller frame.

How he’d fit: Worthy would be an ideal fit in the Eagles offense because of his deep speed and his ability to create after the catch. He could take Quez Watkins’ field-stretching role in last year’s offense and operate both out of the slot and on the outside when Smith or Brown line up inside. Worthy can start his career as a high-end gadget player who keeps defenses honest and could eventually develop into a quality starting receiver.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Scouting report: At 6-0, 187 pounds, McConkey is a smaller, shifty receiver who can play both inside and out because of his speed and route-running ability. He’s got some juice after the catch as well. Even against the best teams in the Southeastern Conference he often looked shot out of a cannon with the ball in his hands and showed a knack to make subtle cuts in his routes to gain separation against defensive backs. He also can catch passes away from his body with good concentration through traffic.

Where he’ll go: McConkey’s range is similar to Worthy’s, although he could go a little bit earlier after a strong Senior Bowl. His height may work against him for some teams, but his tape confirms it shouldn’t be too much of a limiting factor at the next level.

How he’d fit: McConkey may not be the deep threat that Worthy or Wilson is, but he’s more advanced as a route-runner and could be productive earlier in his career as a result. He’d be a solid No. 3 option for the Eagles, primarily operating in the slot with the capability to bump outside when necessary as well.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Scouting report: Maye checks nearly all the boxes of a potential franchise quarterback with ideal size, arm talent, and movement skills. He can make off-platform throws and drive the ball on a line outside the numbers and is athletic enough to extend plays even when the protection in front of him breaks down. While he can pose a threat as a runner, he’s not going to be a major factor in terms of the quarterback run game. He’ll also need to continue improving his ball placement at the next level.

Where he’ll go: Maye is situated behind Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams and is contending for the next couple of picks with LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, as well as Ohio State wide receiver and former St. Joseph’s Prep standout Marvin Harrison Jr. Barring a slide from Williams, Maye’s range starts at No. 2 and ends shortly thereafter.

How he’d fit: The Eagles clearly have no need for a quarterback prospect, but the chances of Maye ending up in the NFC East make him worth monitoring for Eagles fans. Whether he goes No. 2 overall to the Commanders or if the New York Giants trade up from No. 6 to get him, there’s a decent chance the Eagles will be seeing the former UNC standout twice a year next season.