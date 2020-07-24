The agreement also makes official that 2020 preseason games are canceled. Rookies, such as Eagles first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor, will go right from practice to the start of the season, which is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Washington, in the Eagles’ case. Teams can begin training camp with the full complement of 90 players, but they must cut to 80 by Aug. 16. The Eagles’ roster count is at 87, not including exempted Australian defensive end Matt Leo. If you have more than 80 players to start camp, then you have to practice with a split squad -- the Eagles would have to use NovaCare for one group and the Linc for the other. Of course, they also could cut to 80 by Tuesday.