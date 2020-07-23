5. Players or team employees who have symptoms must immediately notify the team and quarantine as soon as possible. A symptomatic person who tests positive must stay away from the NovaCare for at least 10 days, wait at least 72 hours since symptoms last occurred before returning, and be cleared by a team physician. An individual with an asymptomatic positive test must avoid the facility for 10 days, or five days since the initial test and after two negative tests with at least 24 hours in between.