Eight months ago, Nick Sirianni was on a hot seat. He’d been on that hot seat for the previous nine months, but at this point his drawers were smoking.

Since then, of course, Sirianni has done little wrong. He made an adjustment, stayed true to it, and the Eagles brought home the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

It was the third time in his four years as the Eagles’ unlikely head coach that Sirianni made a major shift in how he went about his business. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie loves nothing more than humility and evolution. That’s why he loves Howie Roseman so much, and it’s why he decided to stick with Nick.

Three times.

And now, for a long, long time.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that they had extended Sirianni’s contract for several years beyond 2025, which was the last year of his initial deal. Terms were not released, but you can expect Sirianni to be in the stratosphere of Andy Reid, who makes $20 million per season.

Sirianni is 43, and he probably has a stranglehold on this job until he hits 50. The team has excellent veteran presence, a strong youth movement, a defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio who’s not going anywhere, Roseman, the best general manager in the league, and the best owner in the NFL over the last two decades.

The Eagles have never been more stable.

But we don’t get to this place if Sirianni isn’t able and willing to commit to seismic changes. Let’s review.

Flower power

Seven games into his first season in Philadelphia, in 2021, the team’s offense was foundering under the guidance of Sirianni, who was calling the plays. The Eagles were 2-5. Sirianni then delegated play-calling to his offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen. An Eagles source no longer with the team says that Sirianni had to be persuaded by Roseman and Lurie to forfeit the play-calling responsibilities, while Sirianni insists it was his idea alone.

At any rate, Sirianni silenced himself on the headset. The Eagles abandoned their pass-heavy attack, which was a scheme ill-suited for young running quarterback Jalen Hurts, and they immediately became a force. They made the playoffs in 2021. They made it to the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. The fact that Sirianni was able to swallow his pride for the good of the team was transformational in the way Lurie regarded him.

» READ MORE: ‘Flower Power’ actually worked for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles. Who knew?

Most folks recall the week between Games 7 and 8 as the week Sirianni clumsily compared a rebuilding team to a flower, which needs commitment from the team to serve as the fertilizer so the plant can take root.

In reality, it was more about delegation than fertilization.

Take two

Steichen left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after the 2022 season. Sirianni promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator. Sirianni also reclaimed a more assertive role in the administration of the offense.

It was a disaster.

The Eagles returned to the playoffs but lost in the wild-card round. In the offseason, Roseman and Lurie hired former Dallas prodigy Kellen Moore to run the offense. One of the conditions of Moore’s hiring: Sirianni essentially would be stripped of any input in formulating the offensive scheme and executing it.

For a second time, Sirianni made the adjustment. That took some discipline when the Eagles began the 2024 season 2-2.

At that point, Sirianni’s job was in certain peril, according to sources. One of the biggest issues involved his continual sideline antics.

Clown show

After a Monday Night Football win in Kansas City in 2023, Sirianni taunted Chiefs fans on the sideline.

He then taunted Chiefs fans in the tunnel that leads to the visitors’ locker room, saying, “I don’t hear [expletive] anymore, Chiefs fans!”

During the fifth game of 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni and his team were booed as they left the field at halftime. They won the game, and Sirianni was caught on camera taunting Eagles fans.

Considering the team had lost five of six games to end 2023, had gotten blown out for the second time in three years at Tampa Bay in the playoffs, and was 2-2 four games into 2024, Sirianni had spent any equity he built up with Lurie and Roseman. They were livid. They reprimanded Sirianni, who apologized the next day.

League sources say Lurie and Roseman spoke with Sirianni about his demeanor, the distraction it had become, and the bad example it set for young players like Jalen Carter and hotheaded players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson. After that, Sirianni comported himself with maturity and control.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni has earned another week, another year, and many more. The Eagles should extend him immediately.

That’s not the only reason the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX — the biggest reason is that Hurts stopped turning the ball over — but Sirianni‘s transformation from clown to king helped turn a ragtag team of talented players into a tight, professional squad that maximized its potential.

That’s what head coaches are supposed to do. They’re supposed to maximize the potential of every team they coach.

That’s why Lurie adored Andy Reid.

And that’s why he has tethered himself to Nick Sirianni for the foreseeable future.