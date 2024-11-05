Eagles fans hated Nick Sirianni leaving points on the board. Darius Slay loved it.

Eagles fans at home watched in horror as Nick Sirianni went for two on three separate occasions, and elected to go for it on fourth down, ultimately leaving points on the board. But even though Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up closer than it probably should have been, Eagles players are backing Sirianni and his aggressive playcalling.

“We’re OK with going for it on fourth down, because we’ve got guys that we trust and believe in to get the play done,” Darius Slay said on his podcast. “Not too long ago, we played the Giants, fourth-and-3, and y’all know what happened on that fourth-and-3. Touchdown.”

Against the Giants, Sirianni went for it on fourth-and-3, and Jalen Hurts threw a 41-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown.

Slay also said he was still confident in the two-point conversion play, the Snoopy, and praised the Jaguars for stopping it on all three attempts.

“We like to take souls from teams, so going for it on fourth down, that’s what we do,” Slay said. “We’re always going to be behind coach every step of the way. We trust them, and we’ve got guys that can get it done… We feel like we can’t be stopped, because we’ve got one of the best rosters, some of the best receivers, and the best players in the world on this team, so it’s up to you guys to show us that you can stop us on defense.”

Slay also provided an update on his groin injury. He was inactive on Sunday against the Jaguars, but said he is hoping to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’ve been getting treatment, making sure I get my body right, because I’m trying to play this week for sure,” Slay said. “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can, because these division games count as two.”