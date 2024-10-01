Eagles’ Nick Sirianni says he’s not worried about his job status after Buccaneers loss

After the Eagles trailed 21-0 in the second quarter without a single yard of offense, they didn’t fare much better in the rest of the game against the Buccaneers. Even in the win in New Orleans the week before, Nick Sirianni still earned significant criticism for his decision making on fourth down.

Some are starting to raise questions about Sirianni’s future at head coach after the up-and-down start to the season. Sirianni was asked 94.1 WIP on Tuesday about whether he feels that pressure on his job status.

“No, I’m just worried about getting the team better,” Sirianni said. “I’m just worried about the bye week and putting ourselves in position to win coming out of the bye week and I’ll be worried about the Cleveland Browns. You can’t worry about any of those different things. Right now, we’re 2-2. We’ve got a lot of football in front of us and just put my head down and work.”

Much of the hesitance around Sirianni is left over angst from the Eagles’ dramatic collapse in the second half of 2023.

Sirianni said on the show that with so many new players in the locker room, like Saquon Barkley, the collapse from last year is behind him.

“This team is 2-2,” Sirianni said. “I can’t focus on what happened last year, that’s behind us. We did the things we needed to do after last season and this team is 2-2. Saquon Barkley doesn’t care that the Eagles [dating back to last season] are 3 and— you know what I’m saying? And neither does Mekhi Becton and all of these new guys, Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson]...We can’t go 5-2 after the bye week or 5-2 after this next game, you’ve got one game to play...You can fix the problems and work on fixing the problems that have occurred, but to say in the past of what happened and to say we’re this, that’s just not productive.”