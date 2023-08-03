Eagles practice observations: Nolan Smith and Tyler Steen try new positions

The Eagles held their fifth practice of the 2023 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday. Here’s the link to Days 1, 2, 3, and 4. Here were my observations from Day 5:

Roll call

Linebacker Nakobe Dean went into the medical tent early in practice with an apparent injury and didn’t return to action. He watched from the sidelines, though, suggesting it was nothing serious. “He’s fine,” a team employee said. The Eagles had no update on his condition after practice. With Dean out, Christian Elliss was the first-team middle linebacker alongside weakside Nicholas Morrow.

Starting cornerback James Bradberry visited the tent, as well, later on. He was replaced by Josh Jobe. Bradberry was hanging with his family after practice and didn’t seem under any duress. Before practice, the Eagles’ injury list remained as it was the previous session: Deon Cain (ankle) was out and linebacker Haason Reddick (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), and Barnett (knee) were expected to be limited.

Advertisement

Each of the limited players did more than they had on Tuesday. Reddick took a repetition in one-on-ones and proceeded to burn the edge on right tackle Jack Driscoll. He then karate-chopped the stand-in quarterback for a would-be strip sack. Underpaid or not, Reddick looks ready to fast forward to the regular season.

Maddox, at slot corner, and Barnett, at left end, seemed to do more in team drills than they have so far in camp.

Smith’s new role?

Nolan Smith took backup snaps at off-ball linebacker for the first time. Maybe Dean’s absence forced him inside, but having the rookie expand his bandwidth so early into his career seems calculated. Smith played mostly edge rusher at Georgia and that’s where he was drafted to play.

But with Reddick ahead of him and a crowded field of reserves on the edge, the Eagles may be looking for another way to get Smith on the field. It’s not as if any of the current off-ball linebackers have been guaranteed starting spots. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Smith has inside size, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has the mindset to play the position. Reddick’s career was sidetracked when the Cardinals forced him into a similar role in which he wasn’t suited.

All that said, a few reps is not enough to suggest Smith is changing spots or even cross-training.

The other notable changes came on the second-unit offensive line with rookie Tyler Steen moved from right guard to left tackle and Dennis Kelly moved from left tackle to left guard. The moves are unlikely to be permanent. As likely reserves, both will need to be versatile. Steen’s sudden switch does seem to hint that Cam Jurgens has started to lock down the starting right guard spot.

Mano a mano

Before he moved inside, Smith had some battles with Steen on the edge. They likely met last season in the SEC, and with Steen back at the position he mostly played in college, the competition was fierce. Smith seemed to struggle against him vs. the run and after one play disengaged from Steen with a little extra sauce. Later on as a pass rusher, he tried an inside move and was driven to the ground.

In one-on-ones, though, Smith turned the corner and got around Steen for the would-be sack. Later, Steen took out his revenge and stoned Barnett’s power move. Some other observations from one-on-ones:

Jalen Carter has flashed more in team drills than individuals, at least from this vantage point, but the rookie defensive tackle had a strong rush against Brett Toth that tipped the center over. Earlier, guard Sua Opeta was able to lock up Carter’s bull rush. Opeta is again on the roster bubble. Jurgens didn’t have to do much vs. a halfhearted “veteran” rep by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but he owned fringe defensive tackle Noah Elliss on his next turn. Outside linebacker Kyron Johnson destroyed Chim Okorafor with a speed-to-power move that placed the undrafted rookie on his rear. Johnson got lost in the run to the Super Bowl last year, but a first full offseason could increase his chances of making the 53-man roster and getting on the field.

» READ MORE: Eagles rookie Jalen Carter has a lofty goal, but is off to a promising start to training camp

Run around

The Eagles won’t tackle to the ground and hardly ever have “thud” periods, but the pads do help some with evaluating the run game. I thought the top running backs had strong outings on Thursday. Kenneth Gainwell ripped off one rush into the second level, and a play later, D’Andre Swift got skinny through a sliver and raced into the end zone untouched.

Rashaad Penny hasn’t caught the eye as much on the ground, but he’s a north-to-south after-contact runner. Joint practices with the Browns and Colts and the preseason should offer glimpses of his potential post-broken leg.

» READ MORE: Taking stock of the Eagles’ running back committee a week into training camp

Backing up

Speaking of running, Marcus Mariota has done a lot of it, whether it’s been on designed zone reads or scrambles. The Eagles wanted a backup quarterback better tailored to their Jalen Hurts-designed scheme. But Mariota has been inconsistent through the air and has been prone to tuck it and take off.

Maybe his receivers have struggled to get open, but Hurts hasn’t had anywhere near the same issues in a scheme that often gives early open reads. Backup receivers like Olamide Zaccheaus and tight ends like Grant Calcaterra have, likely as result, failed to stand out.

It’s still early.

Grant’s boom

Mariota did hook up with Calcaterra on a late slant route. The second-year tight end has a chance to supplant Jack Stoll as Dallas Goedert’s backup. He’s a better receiver and runs better routes. But can he block as well? Calcaterra hardly ever blocked in-line in college, but took strides as a rookie.

Coach Nick Sirianni favors three-receiver sets, so there aren’t as many tight end snaps to go around like there were with Doug Pederson. Some of that had to do with personnel and keeping Goedert and Zach Ertz on the field together. But if Calcaterra wants to increase his playing time, he’s going to have to improve as a run blocker.

» READ MORE: Dallas Goedert steps into an Eagles leadership role, hoping younger players will push him to the next level

Dallas does

Speaking of Goedert, he’s having another great camp. He’s been Hurts’ favorite target and I’ve yet to see him drop a pass. He showed his two-way athleticism on his first two grabs, beating safety Terrell Edmunds on a crosser and then high-pointing a lofted pass over slot cornerback Zech McPhearson.

Ringo star

Rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo notched a pass breakup when he jumped receiver DeVonta Smith’s quick out route. He got both his hands on the ball, but failed to secure the interception. Hurts’ pass was late. I may have missed a few other mis-timed throws from the quarterback through five practices, but that was the only time I noted an obvious error by Hurts.

He’s been otherwise the franchise quarterback he’s become.

Other highlights

Gainwell was the beneficiary of a Jurgens pull block on an early rush. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland liked what he saw. “Hell, yeah, Cam!” he said. … The first-unit offense tried the old misdirection-running back wheel route play for the second time this camp and once again fooled no one. Linebacker Davion Taylor did well to read his keys and stay with Swift, which forced Hurts to take a sack. … A day after he unloaded on fellow No. 43, cornerback Mekhi Garner eased up short of Charleston Rambo when quarterback Ian Book hung the receiver out to dry.

Pressure drop

A.J. Brown had his first drop of camp. Ho-hum.

Extra points

Boston Scott and Penny were the lone returners during kick return drills. Jake Elliott attempted a squib kick. With the new rules that allow for fair catches anywhere to result in a 25-yard starting line of scrimmage, teams may attempt more squib kicks this season. … Arryn Siposs has been the primary holder, but his competition at punter, Ty Zentner, has been practicing the discipline. … Former Eagles Clay Harbor and Wendell Smallwood attended practice. … The Eagles go back-to-back tomorrow for the first time this camp.