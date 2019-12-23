Ertz took a shot to his ribs from Xavier Woods 4 minutes, 31 seconds into first quarter, then left in 3:03 into the second quarter clutching his left side. Ertz went to the locker room, returned to the field, had his ribs wrapped, and returned to the game with 1:52 to play in the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 28 yards. Cox sprained his right elbow in the third quarter, left the game for just two plays, then forced a fumble on his first play back. Jalen Mills left the game with an ankle injury early in the third quarter but returned early in the fourth.