‘Phenomenal as OC’: Shane Steichen discusses Brian Johnson’s new role and reflects on his time with Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — Shane Steichen is deep into his multiple responsibilities as the Colts’ new head coach. But the former offensive coordinator hasn’t forgotten his journey over the past couple of years.

On Wednesday afternoon, Steichen reflected on his time with the Eagles.

“There’s a lot of good things to say about Philadelphia,” Steichen said at the NFL scouting combine. “The organization was phenomenal, first-class organization the way they ran the operations. The comaraderie within the staff, teams, and players with how we built that culture there with Nick Sirianni leading the charge was phenomenal. When you get the buy-in from everybody, that’s when things become special. But you’ve got to do a helluva job of staying consistent with your messaging every single day, and just double down.”

Sirianni hired Steichen as his offensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. Over the past year, the Eagles emerged as one of the league’s most explosive offenses led by 24-year-old quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles finished third in 2022 in total offense (389.1 yards per game), including fifth in rushing (147.6), and ninth in passing (241.5). Over 18 games, Hurts finalist, completed 66.5% of his throws with 4,280 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 903 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Hurts, an NFL MVP finalist, committed just nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles lost).

Following Steichen’s departure, the Eagles will now rely on Brian Johnson, who was officially promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator Monday. Alex Tanney, the team’s offensive quality control coach, succeeds Johnson as quarterbacks coach.

Among his duties, Johnson is expected to take over as offensive play caller on game days. During their time working together, Steichen, 37, and Johnson, 36, shared neighboring offices at the NovaCare Complex.

“Brian was phenomenal,” Steichen said. “The two years I spent with Brian, the way he saw the game, what he did with Jalen the past two years...He just had a natural feel.

“The conversations we had throughout the week, the way he talked about the game, saw the game, those little details — he was quick to it. He’s very, very smart, saw it well. I think he’s going to do a phenomenal job as OC.”