Eagles receivers would ‘love’ Kellen Moore’s scheme, Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb says. He would know.

ORLANDO — For one weekend only, Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb gets to call his Eagles rivals teammates as representatives of the NFC squad at the Pro Bowl. Now, they could share a common coaching thread.

Lamb, the three-time Pro Bowler who ranked second in the league this season with 1,749 receiving yards, said he’s had “plenty of conversations” with some of the Eagles about Kellen Moore, who reportedly is expected to join the team as their next offensive coordinator. Moore, 34, spent four seasons with Lamb and the Cowboys from 2019 to 2022 as their offensive coordinator before holding the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers this year.

Before Saturday’s Pro Bowl practice, Lamb called the reports of Moore’s expected move to the Eagles’ staff “shocking” but added that he’s “looking forward to playing against him.”

“Should be very fun,” Lamb said of his message to Eagles players about his experience playing for their prospective offensive coordinator. “You’re gonna have a lot of options, obviously. Your receivers are gonna love it because, obviously, it’s more passes.”

Lamb described Moore’s offense as a “pass-heavy” scheme, as evidenced by the Cowboys’ 2021 season, his most successful. That year, the Cowboys were the league’s top-ranked offense in scoring and in total yards. They finished with the sixth-most passing attempts and second-most passing yards in the league, while collecting the 12th-most rushing attempts and ninth-most rushing yards.

The following season, tight end Jake Ferguson made his NFL debut after the Cowboys picked him in the fourth round. Moore’s offense required an adjustment for Ferguson, who was used to a run-heavy approach at Wisconsin under former coach Paul Chryst.

“I think there’s a lot of plays to be made,” Ferguson said of Moore’s offense. “I think he puts the guys in the right spot where they need to be and puts it in their hands. I think that’s something that’s important when calling plays and creating that offensive scheme.”

Right tackle Lane Johnson, who is making his fifth Pro Bowl appearance, hasn’t spent time yet this offseason asking around about Moore. He hasn’t heard from Moore, either, but he expects to speak to him once the Eagles make his hiring official.

Regardless, Johnson said he was “excited” to hear about Moore’s potential hiring. Moore was the quarterback at Boise State from 2007 to 2011, which overlapped with the 33-year-old Johnson’s time at Oklahoma. In four seasons with the Broncos, Moore led the team to a 50-3 record, becoming the winningest quarterback in FBS history.

Johnson recalled that the 6-foot, 197-pound Moore “maximized his potential as a player” despite being undersized for the position, which he said shows that Moore is “incredibly smart.”

“It takes a very smart dude to be able to accomplish that,” Johnson said. “I think a lot of those intangibles will be able to translate to coaching.”

In addition to an emphasis on the passing game, Moore’s offenses tend to utilize motion at the snap at a relatively high rate. According to ESPN, the Chargers in 2023 utilized motion at the snap at the eighth-highest rate in the league (25.9%), while the Eagles ranked last in the league in the same category (10.9%).

Moore’s incorporation of motions and shifts to disguise his offense’s intentions while attempting to slow down opposing defenses throughout his NFL play-calling career has stuck with Johnson.

“The more you slow down players by making them think, it slows down their reactions, I feel like it can make the game easier,” Johnson said. “With that, I played a bunch of different offenses, so this’ll be something new. But just watching when he was at Dallas, what they were doing, I feel like they were very efficient and did a great job.”

Even though Moore is slated to return to the NFC East as an opponent, Lamb said he hopes that Moore “bounces back” after an unsuccessful year with the Chargers that saw the injury-riddled team finish 5-12. Ferguson concurs, to an extent.

“It really just shows how crazy this league can be,” Ferguson said. “I mean, it’s so many different moving pieces. One guy might be on your team next year, one might be on the opponent the other. I think it’s really cool. I’m proud of him.

“Excited to see what he can do not when he’s playing us, or when we need them to lose.”