Report: Eagles expected to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Eagles are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, according to several media reports.

The former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys coach will replace Brian Johnson, who was fired last week after just one season calling the Eagles offense.

Moore spent four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2019-22 and held the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

Despite being fired by Mike McCarthy for dubious reasons, the 35-year-old is considered one of the top young play-callers in the NFL. Dallas ranked No. 1 in yards gained in both 2019 and 2021 under Moore, who joined the Cowboys staff as a quarterbacks coach in 2018 before quickly getting promoted to offensive coordinator.

» READ MORE: Eagles name Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Moore has developed a reputation for running a modern offense that heavily features pre-snap motion and aggressive, vertical route concepts.

The Chargers weren’t as productive in Moore’s first year. They ranked 18th in yards and 21st in scoring offense, although injuries factored into the struggles that led to head coach Brandon Staley getting fired midseason.

Moore was initially blocked from interviewing for offensive coordinator openings while the Chargers conducted a head-coaching search, a position he was considered for. The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, which led to Moore becoming available.

The move comes a few days after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the need for “fresh ideas” contributed to the decision to the fire Johnson. The Eagles’ offense regressed in several areas in 2023, something Sirianni attributed to the system implemented by him and called by Johnson growing “stale.”

Moore’s background differs significantly from Sirianni, which should lead to a significant shift in the Eagles’ offensive system. The former Boise St. and Cowboys quarterback’s usage of pre-snap motion in particular will be a departure from the Eagles offense under Sirianni, which ranked near the bottom of the league in motion rate last year.