7. Here’s a running diary of some of the remaining plays from the first unit: The Eagles spent most of the first half of practice working on their two-minute drill. Wentz wasn’t as sharp as he had been in the first three open workouts, but personnel may have factored into some of his errant throws. On his first pass, Johnson turned in and Wentz’s pass went out. A dump to running back Wendell Smallwood went off his hands. Wentz tried to hit tight end Dallas Goedert over the middle, but Gerry read his eyes and batted the ball. Defensive end Brandon Graham jumped offsides when the offense was backed up on their own 1. A few plays later, Wentz threw out of the end zone on third down, but Ward wasn’t open over the middle and he threw the ball at his feet. Hall had trouble covering Donnell Pumphrey out of the backfield and the running back had the corner. After a few failed hook ups with receivers during 7 on 7s, Wentz threw to his trusty tight end down the seam, but the pass sailed high off Zach Ertz’s outstretched hand.