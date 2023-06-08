Eagles move practice to indoor facility due to poor air quality

The Eagles will practice in their indoor facility Thursday because of the poor air quality in the area, according to a league source.

The team’s final organized team activity practice of the offseason was scheduled for the early afternoon, but the staff decided to move indoors to avoid subjecting players to the smoke enveloping the surrounding area as a result of Canadian wildfires. The decision comes one day after the Phillies postponed their home game against the Detroit Tigers because of the “code red” air quality alert advising Philadelphia residents to stay indoors.

The air quality index surpassed 300 Thursday morning, pushing it into the”hazardous” range. It’s the worst air quality recorded in the area since 2008, according to Environmental Protection Agency data, which dates back to 1999.

The Yankees and Nationals also postponed games Wednesday because of the conditions.

Thursday will be the final practice session of the Eagles’ offseason program, giving way to six weeks off before the start of training camp late next month. Coming off a Super Bowl LVII loss that extended their season into February, the Eagles had one of the lightest workloads of the offseason. They had just six out of 10 possible offseason workouts and were the only team in the league not to hold a mandatory minicamp.