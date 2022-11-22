Jonathan Gannon has game-planned for plenty of opposing quarterbacks over his 10-plus years in the NFL. But the Eagles defensive coordinator arguably has the most experience prepping for the star quarterback of the team’s next opponent: Back-to-back MVP and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers.

Before he teamed up with Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis, Gannon spent four seasons in Minnesota, where he served as assistant defensive backs and defensive quality control coach from 2014-’17.

Gannon is recalling that time as he formulates his weekly game plan. The Eagles (9-1) are scheduled to host Rodgers and the Packers (4-7) on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I played in the [NFC North] division with [Rodgers] for four years,” Gannon said Tuesday. “So I think I’ve been a part of teams that have played against Rodgers and Green Bay both with [former coach] Mike McCarthy and [current coach] Matt LaFleur a good amount. Maybe the most ever, this quarterback.

“He’s a special player. That’s all there is to it. He’s going to the Hall of Fame. He’s one of the best that’s ever done it.”

This time around, though, Gannon appears to hold a sizable advantage. While he might be criticized by fans for his style of play, Gannon’s scheme has proved to be effective in Year 2. The Eagles have allowed 17 or fewer defensive points in a league-best eight games. Since Week 2, the Gannon-led unit also ranks first in defensive points allowed per game (14.8), including a league-low 5.8 points allowed in the second half.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ stellar performance appears to have finally slowed. The Packers’ new-look offense isn’t quite the same juggernaut it once was with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, although Rodgers has developed nice chemistry with emerging wideout Christian Watson. Rodgers’ seven interceptions is his most since 2016.

Together, Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry form one of the best duos in the league, but the secondary has allowed several big completions over the past few weeks with slot cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) on IR. Slay and Bradberry will need to keep track of Watson’s whereabouts whenever the rookie receiver steps on the field. Before the Eagles traded for star wideout A.J. Brown, they actually expressed interest their own interest in Watson. Leading up to the draft, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead attended Watson’s Pro Day at North Dakota State.

“[Watson is] big and fast,” Gannon said. “I like to talk...about rookies because the guys I talk to about their rookie skill sets are our offensive coaches. I’ll ask [offensive coordinator Shane Steichen or Moorehead, ‘Hey, did you like this guy coming out?’ And they’re all like, ‘Yeah, yeah, big and fast, and has got a big-time catch radius.’ We’ve got a big-time challenge because he’s got a guy that can deal it to him.”

Elsewhere, the Packers have a dynamic backfield weapon in running back Aaron Jones. Jones has 778 rushing yards across 143 carries (5.4 yards per attempt) in addition to 40 catches and 248 receiving yards with five total touchdowns. The Eagles recently aided their run defense with the additions of veteran defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. After bottling up Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 11, the defensive front is now tasked with containing Rodgers and Jones.

Gannon is hopeful his past experience dealing with Rodgers will help lift the Eagles to their 10th victory.

“[Rodgers] can beat you a lot of different ways, so we’re going to have to be on it,” Gannon said. “I have obviously a high respect for him because of watching him through the years and playing against him. He does things that other guys can’t do...it’s a big challenge.”

