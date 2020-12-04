The Eagles’ offensive-line carousel will continue into Sunday.
Jack Driscoll is expected to start at right tackle in place of Matt Pryor against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, marking the 11th different starting combination along the offensive front in 12 games.
Driscoll started the season as Lane Johnson’s backup and played in the season opener against Washington when Johnson was sidelined with his lingering ankle injury. He came in for Johnson twice this year and has two starts, but the fourth-round pick out of Auburn missed a few weeks with an ankle injury of his own.
Coach Doug Pederson said Pryor, who started at right tackle against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday after Johnson announced he needed season-ending ankle surgery, will be used as a backup at multiple positions now that Driscoll is back fully healthy.
“Jack Driscoll will get an opportunity,” Pederson said. “What he has shown when he’s in there, obviously he’s a tough kid and a smart kid. He does some really good things, good athlete in there, and we feel like it’s a good opportunity for him to get back out there. ... When you look at the offensive line as a whole, with Matt Pryor, it gives us more flexibility now with him to be able to go inside and outside if need be.”
The line is now expected to feature, from left to right, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, and Driscoll as starters.
Driscoll said playing alongside the 38-year-old Peters has been a surreal experience.
“It’s awesome, you know, J is a guy who’s been around the league for 17 years and his resume speaks for itself,” he said. “He’s just one of those guys to where he knows so many tricks, he’ll just say, ‘Hey, do this or watch this’ and you’re obviously listening to a guy who’s a Hall of Fame-caliber player. It’s great. I grew up watching him in big-time matchups and shut some of the elite edge rushers down for years. So, it’s awesome to play with him. He’s extremely knowledgeable, he’s someone who communicates well and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Driscoll was a full participant in practice all week after being limited for part of last week . He said his ankle and knee injuries took time to recover but are fully healed.
“The injury I had is one of those injuries where it can kind of keep nagging and keep getting re-tweaked and re-hurting,” he said. “TheCleveland game didn’t help. ... It was super wet, the field was sliding and whatnot, and [I] wasn’t 100%. But I feel great now.”
Tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and linebacker T.J. Edwards are all expected to play Sunday, but cornerback Darius Slay’s status is up in the air.
Slay has been limited in practice for each of the last two days with a calf injury that popped up midway through the week. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game.
Losing Slay would be a massive blow for the secondary, which is preparing to face one of the best offenses in the league, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams has been one of the best wideouts in the league this season, leading the NFL in yards per route run. Slay has matched up against Adams since 2014, when Adams was a rookie and Slay was with the division-rival Detroit Lions. The Eagles are likely to ask Slay to shadow Adams without much help if he’s healthy enough to go.
Ertz is set to return after missing five games with an injured ankle. He struggled to consistently make an impact earlier in the season but figures to boost the team’s offense, particularly on third down.
Cox missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with a neck injury but was a full participant Friday. Edwards missed time this week with a hamstring injury but is also good to go.
Dallas Goedert’s first trip to Lambeau Field came in 2012, as a teenaged Packers fanatic.
This Sunday will be the Eagles tight end’s second time playing there as a pro, but he said this time will be more reminiscent of his first experience, which came in late December that year.
“I got to do the whole experience,” he said. “Went to the [Packers] Hall of Fame there. Playing there last year was a ton of fun. It was early in the season. It’s a different atmosphere out there when it gets cold.”
Who was Goedert’s favorite player?
“Growing up, it was Brett Favre,” said Goedert, who turns 26 next month. “Once Aaron Rodgers took over [in 2008], I was a big fan of his. I used to love Jordy Nelson. I got Donald Driver on my wall back home. Yeah, we were big Packers fans in the day. But I’m ready to go down there and get a win.”