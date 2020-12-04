“It’s awesome, you know, J is a guy who’s been around the league for 17 years and his resume speaks for itself,” he said. “He’s just one of those guys to where he knows so many tricks, he’ll just say, ‘Hey, do this or watch this’ and you’re obviously listening to a guy who’s a Hall of Fame-caliber player. It’s great. I grew up watching him in big-time matchups and shut some of the elite edge rushers down for years. So, it’s awesome to play with him. He’s extremely knowledgeable, he’s someone who communicates well and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”