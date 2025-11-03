Eagles open as Week 10 underdogs on the road in Green Bay; plus updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

Although the Eagles are coming off a bye week, the team has been plenty busy.

General manager Howie Roseman made plenty of news ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — adding more depth to the cornerback room by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. He also picked up former first-round pick Jaelan Philips from the Miami Dolphins in an attempt to bolster the team’s pass rush.

Now, after the bye week, the 6-2 Eagles will face tough prime-time matchup against the Packers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances in Green Bay to updates on some yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Packers odds

Before their bye, the Eagles picked up two consecutive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants — improving to a 6-2 record and setting the stage for a postseason rematch against Green Bay.

The last time these two teams met was during last season’s NFC wild-card matchup, and the Eagles came out on top with a 22-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. They also met earlier in the season, way back in Week 1, in São Paulo, another victory for the Eagles. For Monday night’s contest, the Birds won’t have to travel quite as far as Brazil, as this time they’ll make the trip to Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a shocking 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the Eagles coming off a bye week and two straight wins, the sportsbooks are backing Green Bay, who opens as a 2.5-point favorite for this Week 10 matchup.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110); Packers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (+116); Packers (-136) Total: Over 44.5 (-108); Under 44.5 (-112)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-108); Packers -2.5 (-112) Moneyline: Eagles (+120); Packers (-142) Total: Over 44.5 (-112); Under 44.5 (-108)

After the bye week, the Eagles have taken a huge lead in the race to win the NFC East. With both the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants suffering losses in Week 9 — and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels going down with an injury — both teams’ odds of winning the division have fallen drastically.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -1000 Past -425 Cowboys Current +1000 Past +1000 Commanders Current +3500 Past +600 Giants Current +30000 Past +15000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -1200 Past -425 Cowboys Current +1100 Past +1300 Commanders Current +4500 Past +500 Giants Current +35000 Past +20000

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the first quarter the Eagles wild-card win over the Packers. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Despite not playing, the Eagles returned to being the favorite to win the conference, according to FanDuel. For DraftKings, the Eagles are one of the top two teams, currently trailing behind the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Packers have taken a considerable fall after the team’s loss to the Panthers.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current +370 Past +450 Rams Current +440 Past +500 Lions Current +480 Past +360 Packers Current +500 Past +350 Seahawks Current +600 Past +1200 Buccaneers Current +1100 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +400 Past +475 Eagles Current +450 Past +500 Lions Current +475 Past +330 Seahawks Current +500 Past +1100 Packers Current +500 Past +340 Buccaneers Current +800 Past +850

Super Bowl odds

At FanDuel, the Eagles are now one of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, DraftKings still has the Eagles listed outside of the top five.

FanDuel

Current Past Chiefs Current +550 Past +500 Bills Current +650 Past +800 Eagles Current +800 Past +950 Lions Current +900 Past +700 Rams Current +900 Past -- Packers Current +1100 Past +750

DraftKings

Current Past Bills Current +600 Past +750 Chiefs Current +650 Past +500 Rams Current +800 Past +1000 Lions Current +900 Past +650 Packers Current +950 Past +700 Eagles Current +1000 Past +1100

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has played his way into MVP consideration. Read more Charles Krupa / AP

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have remained the same on FanDuel and slightly improved on DraftKings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and … Drake Maye battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Josh Allen Current +150 Past +380 Drake Maye Current +400 Past +420 Patrick Mahomes Current +430 Past +135 Matthew Stafford Current +500 Past +1400 Justin Herbert Current +2000 Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +2200 Past +2200

DraftKings

Current Past Josh Allen Current +180 Past +350 Patrick Mahomes Current +350 Past +125 Drake Maye Current +425 Past +475 Matthew Stafford Current +550 Past +1100 Baker Mayfield Current +1600 Past +1100 Jalen Hurts Current +2200 Past +2500

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley’s long odds for offensive player of the year remain the same after the bye week. Jonathan Taylor, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Christian McCaffrey continue to battle for the top three spots.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -135 Past -250 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +340 Past +600 Christian McCaffrey Current +900 Past +1400 Puka Nacua Current +900 Past +1400 Ja’Marr Chase Current +1400 Past +1500 Saquon Barkley Current +7500 Past +7500

DraftKings

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -135 Past -225 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +350 Past +475 Christian McCaffrey Current +600 Past +1300 Puka Nacua Current +850 Past +1100 Ja’Marr Chase Current +1500 Past +1300 Saquon Barkley Current +7500 Past +7500