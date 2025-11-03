Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open as Week 10 underdogs on the road in Green Bay; plus updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

The Birds will fly to Wisconsin to face the Packers on “Monday Night Football,” where they’ll be playing as underdogs for the first time all season.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs scores early in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' wild-card win over Green Bay in January.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs scores early in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' wild-card win over Green Bay in January. Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Although the Eagles are coming off a bye week, the team has been plenty busy.

General manager Howie Roseman made plenty of news ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — adding more depth to the cornerback room by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. He also picked up former first-round pick Jaelan Philips from the Miami Dolphins in an attempt to bolster the team’s pass rush.

Now, after the bye week, the 6-2 Eagles will face tough prime-time matchup against the Packers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances in Green Bay to updates on some yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Packers odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Packers odds

Before their bye, the Eagles picked up two consecutive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants — improving to a 6-2 record and setting the stage for a postseason rematch against Green Bay.

The last time these two teams met was during last season’s NFC wild-card matchup, and the Eagles came out on top with a 22-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. They also met earlier in the season, way back in Week 1, in São Paulo, another victory for the Eagles. For Monday night’s contest, the Birds won’t have to travel quite as far as Brazil, as this time they’ll make the trip to Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a shocking 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the Eagles coming off a bye week and two straight wins, the sportsbooks are backing Green Bay, who opens as a 2.5-point favorite for this Week 10 matchup.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110); Packers -2.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+116); Packers (-136)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-108); Under 44.5 (-112)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-108); Packers -2.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+120); Packers (-142)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-112); Under 44.5 (-108)

NFC East odds update

After the bye week, the Eagles have taken a huge lead in the race to win the NFC East. With both the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants suffering losses in Week 9 — and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels going down with an injury — both teams’ odds of winning the division have fallen drastically.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-1000
Past
-425
Cowboys
Current
+1000
Past
+1000
Commanders
Current
+3500
Past
+600
Giants
Current
+30000
Past
+15000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-1200
Past
-425
Cowboys
Current
+1100
Past
+1300
Commanders
Current
+4500
Past
+500
Giants
Current
+35000
Past
+20000
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the first quarter the Eagles wild-card win over the Packers.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the first quarter the Eagles wild-card win over the Packers.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

NFC odds update

Despite not playing, the Eagles returned to being the favorite to win the conference, according to FanDuel. For DraftKings, the Eagles are one of the top two teams, currently trailing behind the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Packers have taken a considerable fall after the team’s loss to the Panthers.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+370
Past
+450
Rams
Current
+440
Past
+500
Lions
Current
+480
Past
+360
Packers
Current
+500
Past
+350
Seahawks
Current
+600
Past
+1200
Buccaneers
Current
+1100
Past
--

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+400
Past
+475
Eagles
Current
+450
Past
+500
Lions
Current
+475
Past
+330
Seahawks
Current
+500
Past
+1100
Packers
Current
+500
Past
+340
Buccaneers
Current
+800
Past
+850

Super Bowl odds

At FanDuel, the Eagles are now one of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, DraftKings still has the Eagles listed outside of the top five.

FanDuel

Chiefs
Current
+550
Past
+500
Bills
Current
+650
Past
+800
Eagles
Current
+800
Past
+950
Lions
Current
+900
Past
+700
Rams
Current
+900
Past
--
Packers
Current
+1100
Past
+750

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+600
Past
+750
Chiefs
Current
+650
Past
+500
Rams
Current
+800
Past
+1000
Lions
Current
+900
Past
+650
Packers
Current
+950
Past
+700
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+1100
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has played his way into MVP consideration.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has played his way into MVP consideration.Read moreCharles Krupa / AP

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have remained the same on FanDuel and slightly improved on DraftKings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and … Drake Maye battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+150
Past
+380
Drake Maye
Current
+400
Past
+420
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+430
Past
+135
Matthew Stafford
Current
+500
Past
+1400
Justin Herbert
Current
+2000
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2200
Past
+2200

DraftKings

Josh Allen
Current
+180
Past
+350
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+350
Past
+125
Drake Maye
Current
+425
Past
+475
Matthew Stafford
Current
+550
Past
+1100
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1600
Past
+1100
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2200
Past
+2500

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley’s long odds for offensive player of the year remain the same after the bye week. Jonathan Taylor, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Christian McCaffrey continue to battle for the top three spots.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-135
Past
-250
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+340
Past
+600
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+900
Past
+1400
Puka Nacua
Current
+900
Past
+1400
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+1400
Past
+1500
Saquon Barkley
Current
+7500
Past
+7500

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-135
Past
-225
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+350
Past
+475
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+600
Past
+1300
Puka Nacua
Current
+850
Past
+1100
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+1500
Past
+1300
Saquon Barkley
Current
+7500
Past
+7500
