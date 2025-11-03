Eagles open as Week 10 underdogs on the road in Green Bay; plus updated Super Bowl and MVP odds
The Birds will fly to Wisconsin to face the Packers on “Monday Night Football,” where they’ll be playing as underdogs for the first time all season.
Although the Eagles are coming off a bye week, the team has been plenty busy.
General manager Howie Roseman made plenty of news ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — adding more depth to the cornerback room by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. He also picked up former first-round pick Jaelan Philips from the Miami Dolphins in an attempt to bolster the team’s pass rush.
Now, after the bye week, the 6-2 Eagles will face tough prime-time matchup against the Packers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances in Green Bay to updates on some yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Packers odds
Before their bye, the Eagles picked up two consecutive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants — improving to a 6-2 record and setting the stage for a postseason rematch against Green Bay.
The last time these two teams met was during last season’s NFC wild-card matchup, and the Eagles came out on top with a 22-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. They also met earlier in the season, way back in Week 1, in São Paulo, another victory for the Eagles. For Monday night’s contest, the Birds won’t have to travel quite as far as Brazil, as this time they’ll make the trip to Lambeau Field.
Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a shocking 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Despite the Eagles coming off a bye week and two straight wins, the sportsbooks are backing Green Bay, who opens as a 2.5-point favorite for this Week 10 matchup.
Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110); Packers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Eagles (+116); Packers (-136)
Total: Over 44.5 (-108); Under 44.5 (-112)
Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-108); Packers -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Eagles (+120); Packers (-142)
Total: Over 44.5 (-112); Under 44.5 (-108)
NFC East odds update
After the bye week, the Eagles have taken a huge lead in the race to win the NFC East. With both the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants suffering losses in Week 9 — and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels going down with an injury — both teams’ odds of winning the division have fallen drastically.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFC odds update
Despite not playing, the Eagles returned to being the favorite to win the conference, according to FanDuel. For DraftKings, the Eagles are one of the top two teams, currently trailing behind the Los Angeles Rams.
Meanwhile, the Packers have taken a considerable fall after the team’s loss to the Panthers.
Super Bowl odds
At FanDuel, the Eagles are now one of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl — trailing behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, DraftKings still has the Eagles listed outside of the top five.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have remained the same on FanDuel and slightly improved on DraftKings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and … Drake Maye battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
Saquon Barkley’s long odds for offensive player of the year remain the same after the bye week. Jonathan Taylor, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Christian McCaffrey continue to battle for the top three spots.