Eagles upgrade wide receiver Parris Campbell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

The Eagles filled the open spot on their 53-man roster on Saturday by signing wide receiver Parris Campbell to the active roster.

Campbell, who is in his sixth NFL season, did not make the Eagles out of camp but signed to the practice squad. He was out of game-day elevations. While the Eagles have dealt with injuries to receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey, Campbell has played in the last three games. He has six receptions on six targets, one of which was a touchdown catch during a Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Parris Campbell got cut, prayed, then Nick Sirianni called. Now, he’s ‘got an opportunity’ with the Eagles.

The Eagles return from their week off with a home game against Cleveland on Sunday. It’s the first time the team is playing at Lincoln Financial Field in 27 days.

The Eagles elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. The announced roster moves mean that Sydney Brown, the safety whose 21-day practice window was opened earlier this week, will not make his return from the physically unable-to-perform list this week as he nears a comeback from knee surgery.

The Eagles have no injury designations for Sunday. They will get a much-needed offensive boost as Brown, Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson are slated to return from injury. Campbell is now one of five wide receivers on the active roster, joining the two Eagles stars, plus Jahan Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson.

The Eagles play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.