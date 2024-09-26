Parris Campbell got cut, prayed, then Nick Sirianni called. Now, he’s ‘got an opportunity’ with the Eagles.

Parris Campbell was at home with his wife, Taylor, contemplating what was next. The 27-year-old receiver had joined the Eagles in the offseason, hoping to turn around an NFL career that was heading in the wrong direction. But he was slowed by a groin injury and never got a chance to stand out on a team that desperately needed depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

When the Eagles acquired Jahan Dotson, Campbell’s chances of making the team dwindled, and the Eagles made him one of their cuts on the way to their initial 53-man roster.

The Eagles wanted to bring him back on their practice squad, but Campbell told his agent to tell them no. There was an element of an ego being bruised, Campbell said. “Pride got in the way,” he said.

“Maybe it was the end of the road,” Campbell said he was thinking. “I was sitting there talking to [Taylor] and I was just like, what are we going to do next? As the man of the house it was on me, and I was just thinking out loud. She didn’t really say a whole lot.”

Campbell said he has long relied on his faith. So the couple prayed. Campbell said he said to God: “If I’m meant to be here in Philly, allow that door to open back up. I kid you not, 10 minutes later Nick [Sirianni] called me on the phone.”

Sirianni, Campbell said, knew it wasn’t the call Campbell wanted. But he wanted Campbell to know that the Eagles wanted him to be a part of their team. This was new for Campbell, a 2019 second-round pick by Indianapolis out of Ohio State. He played four seasons with the Colts, the first two with Sirianni as his offensive coordinator. His time there was marred by injuries, but Campbell’s fourth season was his best: 63 catches, 623 yards, three touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants prior to the 2023 season worth up to $6.7 million, with $3 million guaranteed, but was a healthy scratch during the season’s final weeks.

Campbell had never envisioned being cut after a training camp. That’s why his first reaction was to turn the Eagles down when they offered a practice squad spot. But the short amount of time between prayer and phone call changed his mind.

“Usually it takes a little time,” Campbell said of his prayers. “That’s why I was even more so just like, this is crazy.”

He said to Taylor: “There’s our answer right there.”

Less than a month later, Campbell is contributing to the team after twice being elevated from the practice squad. The Eagles brought in multiple veterans this offseason to add depth behind Brown and Smith, who are the focal points of the passing attack but the Eagles needed some insurance behind them. Brown hasn’t played since Week 1 while he deals with a hamstring injury. Smith was knocked out of Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a concussion and hasn’t practiced this week. Britain Covey broke a bone in his shoulder and will miss multiple weeks.

As the Eagles prepare for their Week 4 matchup in Tampa Bay, Campbell is among their few healthy options at wide receiver. Dotson, Campbell, and rookie Johnny Wilson will likely headline that unit, and the passing game will likely again feature a lot of tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Saquon Barkley. Campbell had two catches on two targets for 13 yards Sunday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said that Campbell’s professionalism has stood out.

“His will to learn, how invested he is, you can see that clearly,” Hurts said.

Campbell mentioned during training camp how trying the final weeks of his stint with the Giants was. He was in a bad place, he said. He was eating his feelings, and wondering where his football career was heading. He leaned on those times after the Eagles cut him and during his first few weeks on the practice squad.

“That experience helped me so much because I knew how low I was at that point,” he said. “I didn’t want to spiral to that. I didn’t want to replay that. I didn’t want to relive that.”

A few weeks later, the Eagles need him.

“You never know,” Campbell said. “Now I got an opportunity on my hands.”

Injury report

Lane Johnson again joined his teammates on the field for stretching exercises during the open portion of Eagles practice Thursday, but the All-Pro right tackle was listed as a non-participant as he recovers from the concussion he suffered Sunday in New Orleans.

Smith and Brown also did not participate and were not on the field during the open portion.

Thursday’s injury report brought a new addition: defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was limited with a groin injury.

The Eagles listed right guard Mekhi Becton (finger), left guard Landon Dickerson (wrist), and cornerback Darius Slay (knee) as full participants.

Becton and Dickerson were both limited Wednesday.