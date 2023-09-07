Analyzing all 53 Eagles players on the 2023 roster

Breaking down the Eagles’ 53-man roster ...

Quarterbacks

1 Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma | Years pro: 3 | 6-1, 223

Hurts stormed onto the scene in 2022 with his MVP runner-up performance as he led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. He established a single-season franchise record with 4,461 total yards and tied Randall Cunningham (1990) for most total touchdowns (35) in a season. If it weren’t for his two-game absence, Hurts likely would have shattered Cunningham’s record along with Cam Newton’s 14 rushing touchdowns for most by a quarterback in NFL history (Hurts finished with 13). This offseason, the Eagles awarded Hurts with the largest contract extension in franchise history: a five-year deal worth $255 million. The Eagles will face the toughest schedule in the NFL this season, but the 25-year-old appears to be ready for the challenge following his stellar performance in training camp.

8 Marcus Mariota

Oregon | Years pro: 8 | 6-4, 223

The 2014 Heisman Trophy award winner has started 74 career games, including 13 last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota’s career trajectory hasn’t gone as hoped, but as he enters his age-30 season, Mariota has accepted his new role as Hurts’ primary backup. He had an underwhelming summer, but his skill set as a dual-threat quarterback was part of the team’s intrigue in signing the No. 2 pick from the 2015 draft. Over the last two seasons, Hurts missed three games because of injury. Despite being outplayed this summer by rookie Tanner McKee, Mariota proved he’s still got the wheels to keep opposing defenses honest.

19 Tanner McKee

Stanford | Years pro: R | 6-6, 231

The towering rookie showed off his arm strength over three preseason games. The sixth-round pick has looked noticeably better than the veteran Mariota, but coach Nick Sirianni made it clear the depth chart remains: Hurts-Mariota-McKee.

Running backs

14 Kenneth Gainwell

Memphis | Years pro: 2 | 5-9, 200

This past winter, Gainwell catapulted over former starter Miles Sanders on the depth chart. Gainwell registered 187 rushing yards (5.5 average) with one rushing touchdown, along with seven catches for 55 yards over three postseason games. “Playoff Kenny” is now hoping to take on an even bigger role within a new-look running back unit that features two offseason additions in D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. Sirianni has remained coy regarding his plans for playing time in the backfield. Gainwell figures to play a larger role in Year 3; he’s affixed as the team’s featured tailback in the two-minute offense.

0 D’Andre Swift

Georgia | Years pro: 3 | 5-9, 208

The Philadelphia native and St. Joseph’s Prep alumnus makes his homecoming after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson lined Swift up all over the field throughout training camp. Swift owns a 4.6 career rushing average with 18 rushing touchdowns, and he’s also a versatile pass-catching threat with 156 receptions, 1,198 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

23 Rashaad Penny

San Diego State | Years pro: 5 | 5-11, 220

Penny has dealt with an assortment of injuries over his career, including a broken leg that prematurely ended his final season in Seattle after just five games last year. But the 27-year-old is still as explosive as they come. His burst was evident during his limited reps in camp. Penny owns an impressive 5.7 career rushing average with 13 touchdowns. He should serve as a quality change-of-pace option.

35 Boston Scott

Louisiana Tech | Years pro: 4 | 5-6, 203

The adored veteran and renowned “Giant Killer” is back on a one-year deal. His 10 career touchdowns against the Giants are tied for fifth most by any running back in NFL history, trailing only Emmitt Smith, Larry Brown, Brian Westbrook, and Ezekiel Elliott. Scott also has served as the team’s featured kickoff returner.

Tight ends

88 Dallas Goedert

South Dakota State | Years pro: 5 | 6-5, 256

Since taking the starting role from Zach Ertz in 2021, Goedert ranks fourth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (1,532), third in yards after catch (806), and second in yards per reception (13.8). If Goedert can stay healthy, he has the talent to put together his first Pro Bowl season.

89 Jack Stoll

Nebraska | Years pro: 2 | 6-4, 247

Stoll had just 15 catches over two seasons, but he logged a career-high 574 offensive snaps in 2022. The Eagles are hoping he can take an additional step in the passing game, but he has shown ability as an above-average blocker.

81 Grant Calcaterra

Southern Methodist | Years pro: 1 | 6-4, 240

As with Stoll, the Eagles are hoping at least one of their backup tight ends can ascend as a pass-catcher. Opportunities will be limited, but the Eagles identified Goedert as their future tight end when Ertz was 28. Goedert is entering his age-28 season and the forward-thinking Howie Roseman-led front office is surely thinking about the future. As a rookie, Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards (16.2 average) over 227 offensive snaps.

85 Albert Okwuegbunam

Missouri | Years pro: 3 | 6-5, 258

Okwuegbunam popped off in the preseason finale, recording seven catches for 109 yards. The Eagles acquired him just a couple of days later in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Over three seasons, Okwuegbunam had 54 catches, 546 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. On the surface, he’s an immediate upgrade at reserve tight end from a pass-catching perspective. He’ll need to quickly learn the playbook and also shore up his blocking ability.

Wide receivers

11 A.J. Brown

Mississippi | Years pro: 4 | 6-1, 226

Brown earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades in his first season with the Eagles as he broke Mike Quick’s franchise record with 1,496 receiving yards. Brown and Hurts boasted an automatic connection in camp. While regression is naturally expected following a record-breaking season, there are reasons to believe Brown could be even more effective. Sirianni noted that Brown looked even quicker in practices, and he caught nearly everything thrown his way this summer.

6 DeVonta Smith

Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 6-0, 170

Smith continues to climb the ladder each season. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has no frills attached to his game. In just his second season, Smith broke the franchise record for most catches in a single season (95), while he and Brown became the first wide receiver duo in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards each. Smith also hasnot missed a single game.

16 Quez Watkins

Southern Mississippi | Years pro: 3 | 6-0, 193

Predictably, Watkins experienced a dip in production in 2022, when he took a backseat to Brown, Smith, and Goedert in the passing game. He is hoping to bounce back on the final year of his rookie deal. If he can prove he’s a formidable speed option who can stretch the field, he’ll work his way toward a nice offseason contract. Sirianni’s instructions to his role players are clear: make the most of your limited opportunities. Watkins will need to adhere to that message after his infamous drop downfield in the second half of Super Bowl LVII.

» READ MORE: Quez Watkins says he’s an elite receiver. He’d better prove it, or his Eagles career might be toast.

13 Olamide Zaccheaus

Virginia | Years pro: 4 | 5-8, 194

The St. Joseph’s Prep graduate and two-time state champion makes his return to Philadelphia following four seasons in Atlanta. Zaccheaus has 94 career catches with 1,328 receiving yards (14.1 average) and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he led the Falcons in yards per catch (13.3) and registered career highs in catches (40) and receiving yards (533). Zaccheaus figures to battle Watkins for snaps from the slot; he was also tested this summer at returner.

» READ MORE: Olamide Zaccheaus’ path to the Eagles began with his mother, a Nigerian immigrant, and a domestic violence survivor

Offensive line

51 Cam Jurgens

Nebraska | Years pro: 1 | 6-3, 303

Jurgens earned the starting right guard spot after packing on some extra weight in the offseason. The former Nebraska center has looked comfortable between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. He is probably still the heir apparent to Kelce at center, but in the meantime his athleticism may create extra opportunities to get him and Kelce into open space for screen passes. Jurgens will need to hold up against bigger, stronger interior rushers to maintain the high level of play the Eagles have come to expect from their offensive line, but the organization is bullish on his being reliable this season and an impact player for years to come.

» READ MORE: Cam Jurgens’ cattle farm and athletic beginnings in Nebraska prepared him for a new role with the Eagles

56 Tyler Steen

Alabama | Years pro: R | 6-6, 321

Steen’s transition to guard wasn’t speedy enough to truly challenge Jurgens for the starting right guard spot, but he made some progress during the summer. He looked capable at tackle as well, which might earn him a role as the first tackle off the bench in case of injury. If not, he figures to continue cross-training at tackle and guard and could be the long-term answer at guard once Kelce retires and Jurgens moves back to center.

» READ MORE: Eagles rookie Tyler Steen draws inspiration from his grandfather’s valor that earned the Medal of Honor

62 Jason Kelce

Cincinnati | Years pro: 13 | 6-3, 295

The grizzled veteran put off a burgeoning career in media to spend another year at the heart of the offensive line. Kelce is still one of the best centers in the league, and, despite what he might say, is aging mighty gracefully. He doesn’t seem to have lost a step. Even if he had, his leadership on the field and in the locker room will again go a long way toward shaping the Eagles.

63 Jack Driscoll

Auburn | Years pro: 4 | 6-5, 312

Driscoll remains a key reserve capable of filling in at tackle or guard in a pinch. Last year he started three games at tackle, two at left tackle, and one later in the season on the right side, playing reasonably well when called upon. Jeff Stoutland values positional versatility in his backups, which is good news for a flexible lineman like Driscoll.

65 Lane Johnson

Oklahoma | Years pro: 11 | 6-6, 325

One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL over the last few seasons, Johnson is fully recovered from offseason groin surgery and looked like his old self this summer. He has been dominant as a pass protector most of his career and maintains a pristine sacks-allowed record that leads all offensive tackles over the last few seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Lane Johnson ‘feeling good, moving good’ after recovery from groin surgery

68 Jordan Mailata

Australia | Years pro: 6 | 6-8 365

Mailata has developed into a steady, hulking left tackle who can operate on an island even against quality edge rushers each week. The Australia native was named a Pro Bowl alternate last year and there’s still reason to believe he could reach another level as his technique progresses under Stoutland’s tutelage.

69 Landon Dickerson

Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 6-6, 333

Entering his third year, Dickerson has become one of the best guards in the NFL and is half of the gargantuan duo that makes up the left side of the offensive line. Dickerson has a knack for clearing out big running lanes and plays with an edge through the whistle — traits that earned him his first Pro Bowl nod last season.

74 Fred Johnson

Florida | Years pro: 6 | 6-7, 326

After struggling to stick anywhere for a couple of years, Johnson has found a home with the Eagles as a backup tackle. The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract midway through training camp, representative of how impressive he was throughout the summer. Johnson has ideal size and length for a tackle, although the Eagles hope he’s not needed anywhere but special teams.

78 Sua Opeta

Weber State | Years pro: 4 | 6-4, 305

Opeta has a decent amount of experience and reliability considering his position on the depth chart. He’s a “break in case of emergency” interior lineman who has four career starts and could be in the mix at guard if there are a couple injuries.

Defensive tackles

72 Moro Ojomo

Texas | Years pro: R | 6-3, 292

Ojomo showed enough in training camp to make the 53-man roster and could be in the mix on the back end of the defensive-tackle rotation. He had some impressive snaps as a pass rusher in one-on-ones throughout training camp, but it’s easier to see him getting some playing time on special teams or on early downs early in the season.

90 Jordan Davis

Georgia | Years pro: 1 | 6-6, 336

Davis is trying to build off a quiet rookie season derailed by a lingering ankle injury and is expected to step into an expanded role at the heart of the defense. The towering nose tackle has shown more versatility playing at the three-technique in even fronts, something he didn’t do much of last year. He should be able to make an impact on early downs like he did in college, but he’ll have to show signs that he’s improving as a pass rusher to reach his full potential.

91 Fletcher Cox

Mississippi State | Years pro: 12 | 6-4, 310

After testing free agency in earnest this offseason, Cox is back for another season after logging seven sacks last year. He’s been at his best when he can pick his spots as a rusher rather than an every-down player at this point, but he can still be the impact player he once was in high-leverage moments.

93 Milton Williams

Louisiana Tech | Years pro: 2 | 6-3, 290

With so many young defensive tackles, Williams can sometimes get overlooked despite being a 2021 third-round pick. He should be able to carve out snaps at the 4i-technique or even at defensive end in heavy fronts, but it has been a quiet summer for him. He started slowly last year as well before coming on toward the end of the year, and the Eagles could use his contributions.

95 Marlon Tuipulotu

USC | Years pro: 1 | 6-2, 307

Tuipulotu is the backup nose tackle behind Davis and has some value as a run-stuffer capable of spelling Cox and Carter on early downs and short-yardage situations before ceding his spot to the top guys in known passing situations.

97 Kentavius Street

N.C. State | Years pro: 5 | 6-2, 287

Although he had a quiet camp, Street offers a veteran presence on the line rotation and is likely a more steady option than some of the younger players at the position. The Eagles learned the importance of defensive-tackle depth last year when they signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh mid-season. If last year is any indication, Street could be an important player at some point this season.

98 Jalen Carter

Georgia | Years pro: R | 6-3, 313

All eyes will be on the rookie defensive tackle this season. Carter was arguably the best player in the draft and slid to No. 9 because of concerns about his character and conditioning. No such worries about conditioning were apparent this summer as the young interior rusher impressed throughout training camp and caught the attention of even the best veteran players. History suggests it’s difficult for rookie defensive tackles to be immediate difference makers, but Carter has the explosiveness and power to get after the quarterback right away.

Edge rushers

3 Nolan Smith

Georgia | Years pro: R | 6-2, 238

The latter of the Eagles’ two first-round picks, Smith has drawn comparisons to Haason Reddick on the field and Brandon Graham off it. The former Georgia standout is remarkably quick off the ball but showcases more grit and toughness than his size might suggest. He should have quality snaps when spelling Reddick or Josh Sweat and his versatility gives new defensive coordinator Sean Desai a chance to get creative when deploying the rookie.

7 Haason Reddick

Temple | Years pro: 7 | 6-1, 240

After signing a three-year contract in 2022, Reddick quickly established himself as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. The former Temple standout missed some time with a thumb injury this summer but is looking to build upon his 16-sack regular season and dominant postseason run. He may not be the biggest guy on the edge, but his speed and motor make him a nightmare for opposing offensive tackles.

48 Patrick Johnson

Tulane | Years pro: 2 | 6-2, 248

The Eagles are deeper on the edge than last year, which might limit Johnson to a special-teams role. The 2021 Day 3 pick played 74% of the team’s special-teams snaps last year and could be in for a similar workload this season.

55 Brandon Graham

Michigan | Years pro: 14 | 6-2, 265

The longest-tenured player on the roster didn’t show any signs of regressing last season with a career-high 11 sacks. He remains an important fixture in the edge rotation with the versatility to bump inside at the 4i-technique, especially on passing downs when Desai wants to get creative. Similar to Kelce on the other side of the ball, Graham is a respected leader with his finger on the pulse of the locker room.

94 Josh Sweat

Florida State | Years pro: 6 | 6-5, 265

It’s difficult to imagine the Eagles’ pass rush getting any better than it was during a historic 2022 season, but Sweat may be on pace to do his part. He has steadily improved his repertoire of moves off the edge and has progressively learned how to use his prototypical size to get past tackles and affect the quarterback. Sweat is the ideal counterpunch opposite Reddick because of his long arms and ability to win with power as well as speed. If he can make strides from his 11-sack 2022 season, he and Reddick could make a case as the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL.

96 Derek Barnett

Tennessee | Years pro: 7 | 6-3, 259

Barnett was unsuccessful looking for a new destination with the chance at more playing time ahead of cutdown day, meaning he’ll stick with the Eagles in a limited role. The 2017 first-round pick is fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered last season and provides some quality depth behind the top edge rushers. He can log some snaps, especially on early downs, to keep everyone fresh. Barnett has a well-earned reputation of toeing the line between intense and dirty play; staying on the right side of that line could be the determining factor on just how much he plays this year.

Inside linebackers

17 Nakobe Dean

Georgia | Years pro: 2 | 5-11, 231

There’s a changing of the guard at inside linebacker, and Dean is now at the top of the depth chart. Despite his relatively diminutive height, Dean plays with speed, strength, and good instincts, and each was on display in the preseason when he forced a red-zone fumble against the Cleveland Browns. He’ll wear the green dot as the defensive play-caller in Desai’s scheme.

52 Zach Cunningham

Vanderbilt | Years pro: 7 | 6-3, 238

After signing during training camp, the 28-year-old quickly carved out a role for himself and has the potential to start alongside Dean come Week 1. In a short period, Cunningham has displayed a ranginess in his game, leveraging his 6-foot-3 frame to make plays on the ball. He started and played six games with the Tennessee Titans last season, racking up 24 tackles and a pass breakup.

53 Christian Elliss

Idaho | Years pro: 2 | 6-3, 231

The 24-year-old has made an initial 53-man roster for the first time in his NFL career as a depth linebacker and a special-teams contributor. Elliss played in six games for the Eagles last season, primarily in a special-teams role, and collected 11 tackles.

Cornerbacks

2 Darius Slay

Mississippi State | Years pro: 11 | 6-0, 190

Slay was nearly released in March, but the Eagles’ No. 1 cornerback agreed on an extension that runs through 2025. Known for his sticky man coverage, Slay is coming off a second consecutive Pro Bowl season and will continue to be a cornerstone of the secondary in his fourth season with the Eagles.

24 James Bradberry

Samford | Years pro: 8 | 6-1, 212

After playing on a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles last season, Bradberry signed a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the team. The bigger, more physical corner complemented Slay on the outside, earning second-team All-Pro honors for the first time. This season, he may also make some appearances at nickel, the team’s potential response to offensive coordinators who line up pass-catching tight ends in the slot.

29 Avonte Maddox

Pittsburgh | Years pro: 6 | 5-9, 184

Maddox is the primary nickel corner. But can he stay healthy? He dealt with ankle, toe, and hamstring injuries last season. He ultimately played in nine games during the regular season and two in the playoffs, including the Super Bowl. He dealt with a toe injury early in training camp.

28 Josh Jobe

Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 5-11, 190

After signing as an undrafted free agent last offseason, Jobe has made his second straight initial 53-man roster. He cemented his role as the primary backup outside corner behind Slay and Bradberry in camp. Last year, he played 11 games mainly in a special-teams role.

22 Kelee Ringo

Georgia | Years pro: R | 6-2, 207

The 2023 fourth-round pick has the potential to make an impact as a starter in the secondary down the line, but for now, he makes the team as a special-teams contributor. Listed at 6-2, Ringo displayed elite size and strength in coverage and in run support at Georgia.

39 Eli Ricks

Alabama | Years pro: R | 6-2, 188

Ricks is the lone 2023 undrafted free agent to make the team, and he was arguably the most eye-catching Eagles cornerback on the field throughout preseason. Coming out of Alabama, Ricks was tabbed as a press-man cornerback with strong physical traits. He will likely contribute primarily to special teams in his first year, but he boasts the potential to make an impact in the secondary eventually as he continues to develop.

31 Mario Goodrich

Clemson | Years pro: 1 | 6-0, 186

After cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the preseason, this 2022 undrafted free agent figures to be the primary backup in the slot behind Maddox. He spent last season on the practice squad and was elevated for one game, but he did not play.

Safeties

32 Reed Blankenship

Middle Tennessee State | Years pro: 2 | 6-1, 203

Last season, Blankenship was one of three undrafted free agents to make the team. Now, after the departures of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps in the offseason, he’s essentially a lock to start Week 1. He is a physical safety with a knack for making plays, picking off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson three times in joint practices in training camp.

26 Terrell Edmunds

Virginia Tech | Years pro: 6 | 6-1, 217

Edmunds signed with the Eagles after spending the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him No. 28 overall in 2018. He started 75 of 79 games in his career (including 15 last season) and will be in the mix to start alongside Blankenship.

30 Justin Evans

Texas A&M | Years pro: 5 | 6-0, 199

Roseman said that the team had its eye on Evans since last training camp, which he spent with the New Orleans Saints. Evans played 15 games with the Saints (four starts, 26 tackles, two for losses, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble) and signed with the Eagles in the offseason. He came on late in training camp and could also be an option to start alongside Blankenship.

21 Sydney Brown

Illinois | Years pro: R | 5-10, 211

The third-round draft pick (No. 66 overall) out of Illinois has the potential to become a starter later this season. But for now, as he continues to develop, Brown will contribute in a special-teams role. His straight-line speed and physicality popped in camp.

Specialists

4 Jake Elliott

Memphis | Years pro: 7 | 5-9, 167

By now, Elliott’s struggles in 2020 feel like a lifetime ago. He has been one of the league’s most reliable kickers, especially from 50-plus yards, and had a stellar preseason.

45 Rick Lovato

Old Dominion | Years pro: 7 | 6-2, 249

Lovato is one of six players remaining from the Eagles team that won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.