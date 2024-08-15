Eagles vs. Patriots news: Birds visit New England for second preseason game; injury updates, schedule, more
Following this week's join practices in Foxborough, the Eagles and Pats will square off at Gillette Stadium. But will the starters play?
The Eagles visit the Patriots Thursday night at 7 p.m. for their second of three preseason games. The game will air locally on NBC10. Here's more on how to watch and stream the game.
The Birds have been in Foxborough, Mass., for a few days. Earlier this week, they took part in a joint training camp practice with the Patriots.
Jalen Hurts and many of the rest of the Eagles starters are expect to sit out again, just as they did in last week's preseason opener against the Ravens.
Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean are among the youngsters Brandon Graham is helping "fast-forward" in development.
The Eagles final preseason game — and their only one at home — is next Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. Three days later (Aug. 27 by 4 p.m.), they'll need to have their roster trimmed to 53 players.
Watch: Gameday Central pregame show at 5:30 p.m.
Join Eagles writers Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they preview tonight's preseason game against the Patriots live from Gillette Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
How to watch and stream tonight's Eagles-Patriots game
The Eagles second preseason game against the Patriots is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC10.
Calling tonight’s game is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster in his 13th year calling Eagles preseason games. Back alongside Graham is former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who joined the booth in 2019 after Mike Mayock left to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.
Brandon Graham making sure to impart his wisdom on young Eagles before retirement
Going into his 15th and final season with the Eagles, Brandon Graham noticed a common trait among the team’s up-and-coming players, including fellow pass rusher Nolan Smith.
Throughout camp, Smith and others have been playing with chips on their shoulders, which Graham said Tuesday is helping them avoid getting too comfortable with their development. Graham acquired that chip early on in his career when he struggled to live up to his draft pedigree as the 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He sought to prove the doubters who labeled him a bust wrong.
Looking ahead at the Eagles' upcoming schedule
Here's a look at some key dates for the Birds ...
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 5: NFL kickoff, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP). First international game for Birds (in São Paulo, Brazil).
Sept. 17: Week 2, Atlanta Falcons at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, 94.1 WIP) — Home opener and Nick Foles retirement night
Murphy: Let's take a minute appreciate the Eagles' top receivers — and their GM
Maybe Howie Roseman really is a witch.
For all the accolades the Eagles general manager received this offseason, his most impressive feat was his ability to ensure at least one more season of highly paid harmony among Jalen Hurts’ most important pass-catchers. On April 15, he locked up Smith on a three-year, $75 million contract extension that included a reported $51 million guaranteed. Less than two weeks later, he re-upped Brown to a three-year, $96 million deal with $84 million guaranteed.