Eagles vs. Patriots news: Birds visit New England for second preseason game; injury updates, schedule, more

How to watch and stream tonight's Eagles-Patriots game

The Eagles second preseason game against the Patriots is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC10.

Calling tonight’s game is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster in his 13th year calling Eagles preseason games. Back alongside Graham is former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who joined the booth in 2019 after Mike Mayock left to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.