Eagles-Patriots analysis: Birds survive a comeback effort in a nail-biting 25-20 win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —With less than four minutes remaining and the Eagles possessing a five-point lead over the New England Patriots, Jalen Hurts jetted upfield on a designed quarterback rush out of an empty set — a play call made by new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. But when the 25-year-old quarterback dove forward, Hurts lost control, and the Patriots pounced on the fumble to record a momentum-swinging turnover.

As Hurts retreated to the visitors’ sideline, an elated roar from the 65,000-plus fans in attendance trailed his every step. When Hurts reached the bench, Brandon Graham embraced him as if he were reassuring him the defense had his back.

On this wet, dreary Sunday, the defense had an assortment of questionable moments, but the unit buckled down when it needed to most. During consecutive late-game possessions, the Eagles forced a pair of turnovers on downs to effectively cement their 25-20 win in the season opener.

Ahead of Sunday, Super Bowl losers were 4-16 over the last 20 Week 1 road games. The reigning NFC champions made it a nail-biter, but the Eagles escaped Gillette Stadium with a narrow victory.