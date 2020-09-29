His $128 million quarterback, Carson Wentz, has a 63.9 passer rating and six interceptions, both worst in the NFL, and all of them were his fault. Wentz also has fumbled three times, which is tied for second-worst, and he lost one of them, for seven turnovers in three games. On a team with a defense that starts Nate Gerry and Jalen Mills and counts on JJ Arcega-Whiteside to catch passes, Wentz is -- grading on the payroll curve -- the team’s worst player.