Doug Pederson is scheduled to speak to reporters at noon, but in his weekly Monday appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show, Pederson acknowledged that after a night to think it over, he made the wrong call, punting from the Eagles' 46 Sunday with 19 seconds left in overtime. The decision to punt, rather than try to get a first down or kick a 64-yard field goal, cemented a 23-23 tie with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.
“Looking back on it, I would have probably gone the other way and maybe taken a shot down the field and put the ball up in the air,” the Eagles’ coach said.
The Eagles lined up for a 59-yard field goal to win, but when guard Matt Pryor was flagged for a false start, Pederson opted to punt.
As WIP’s Keith Jones said immediately after the brief interview, it was a refreshingly honest admission, but also an alarming one -- fans trust the only Super Bowl-winning coach in franchise history to be able to sort this sort of thing out in the moment, not the next morning.
The Eagles are 0-2-1 with games at San Francisco, at Pittsburgh and at home against the Ravens next on their schedule. All three teams are top contenders.
Pederson dismissed any thought of benching quarterback Carson Wentz, who got a $128 million contract last year.
“You don’t go there,” Pederson said, noting that the Eagles are only a half-game out of first place in the torpid NFC East. “Carson’s our quarterback.”
Asked why Wentz unfurled a third successive below-average performance, Pederson pointed to the losses of tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring) in the first half, which he said messed up the game plan.
“You start moving pieces around and it becomes difficult ... there are some plays he probably wishes he had back," Pederson said.
Among those, Pederson acknowledged, was the fourth-quarter throw down the sideline over Miles Sanders' head that could have gone for a touchdown. Pederson said that play was put in specifically for the Bengals, and is the sort of play you have to make.