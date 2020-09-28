Doug Pederson is scheduled to speak to reporters at noon, but in his weekly Monday appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show, Pederson acknowledged that after a night to think it over, he made the wrong call, punting from the Eagles' 46 Sunday with 19 seconds left in overtime. The decision to punt, rather than try to get a first down or kick a 64-yard field goal, cemented a 23-23 tie with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.