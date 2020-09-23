Lurie cultivates a family atmosphere at the NovaCare facility, but Lurie fired Chip Kelly just after Christmas in the 2015 season, and this team is much more talented than that one was. Besides, Lurie has planned for just such a situation as this. He’s already paying a stable of qualified midseason replacements: assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley; and former head coaches Jim Schwartz, the charismatic if ineffectual defensive coordinator who’s cast his spell over Roseman and Lurie; and Marty Mornhinweg, who acts as an offensive advisor for Pederson, much as Brutus advised Caesar.