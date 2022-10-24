The Eagles are 6-0 at the bye week. Let’s hand out midseason grades.

Quarterbacks

Active roster: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Ian Book

Through the first 1½ months of the season, Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate. That hasn’t happened by mistake. Hurts has always possessed the intangibles, but the third-year quarterback worked diligently at improving his fundamentals, processing his reads in a more timely fashion, and attacking with trust and anticipation. Coach Nick Sirianni, offensive play caller Shane Steichen, and position coach Brian Johnson have collectively put Hurts in a position to succeed with their playbook that consists of plenty of run-pass options and zone reads. For whatever reason, the Eagles have neglected to take any downfield shots over the last three games. But that shouldn’t discredit Hurts’ ability to complete the deep pass when called upon. His long highlight completions to A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, and DeVonta Smith from earlier in the season stick out.

Grade: A-

Running backs

Active roster: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon

Practice squad: Kennedy Brooks

The Eagles lead the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts plays a large factor in the ground game, but the team’s main trio of Sanders, Gainwell, and Scott has been no slouch either. Sanders is the leader of the group, and he’s certainly performing like a player in the final year of his rookie deal. At four rushing touchdowns, Sanders needs just two more to tie his career high in a single season.

Grade: B+

Tight ends

Active roster: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Practice squad: Noah Togiai

Reserve/injured: Jaeden Graham

Reserve/physically unable to perform: Tyree Jackson

As the season progresses, Goedert continues to prove he’s one of the best tight ends in the league. He has been plagued at times by the occasional dropped pass, but his savvy ability to pick up yards after the catch in bunches is undeniable. He has also made tremendous strides as a blocker; in Week 6 against the Cowboys, he laid out multiple defenders on rushing plays, including several successful blocks way past the line of scrimmage. Goedert’s health remains a priority considering that the depth behind him is still relatively inexperienced in regard to their collective impact on the passing game.

Grade: B+

Wide receivers

Active roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Britain Covey

Practice squad: Devon Allen, Deon Cain, Auden Tate

Reserve/injured: Greg Ward

Brown’s impact is undeniable. His chemistry with Hurts has helped with the quarterback’s comfort level in throwing across the intermediate and middle parts of the field. Brown and Smith form a dynamic duo; together, they pose a serious problem for opposing defensive coordinators and cornerbacks. Over 251 snaps, Watkins has registered just six receptions. Covey’s role has been relegated to strictly returning duties on special teams.

Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Active roster: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Josh Sills

Practice squad: Tyrese Robinson, Cameron Tom, Roderick Johnson

Reserve/physically unable to perform: Brett Toth

During the NBC broadcast of the Sunday night game between the Eagles and Cowboys, Mailata used his allotted time on national TV to highlight one of the main cogs that helps this group keep on chugging. “Jeff Stoutland University,” Mailata said during his introduction as part of the starting lineup. Stoutland, the team’s offensive line coach, has done wonders with this group. Mailata and Johnson form one of the best tackle duos in the league, Dickerson is playing at an incredibly high level in just his second season, and Kelce represents the dictionary definition of NFL iron man. The depth is also strong with Jurgens ready to plug-and-play, Driscoll capable of playing four of the five positions, and Dillard proving to be a serviceable reserve behind Mailata.

Grade: A-

Defensive tackle

Active roster: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Practice squad: Marvin Wilson

In a part-time role, Davis has been a wrecking ball. It typically takes time for first-year defensive linemen to adjust, but Davis is making an impact. His presence has been felt mostly on early downs, when he attracts attention from multiple blockers, and frees up lanes for other teammates to make plays. Tuipulotu and Williams have also shown noticeable improvement from Year 1 to Year 2. The future is bright in the trenches.

Grade: B-

Defensive end

Active roster: Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Tarron Jackson

Practice squad: Matt Leo

Reserve/Injured: Derek Barnett, Janarius Robinson

Through six games, Brandon Graham is Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated defender on the Eagles. His ability to bounce back from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2021 season has been impressive, and Graham is performing at a high level in a rotational role behind Sweat and Reddick. Graham has registered 15 total pressures, including eight hurries, four sacks, and seven quarterback hits. Sweat has recorded a team-best eight quarterback hits.

Grade: B

SAM Linebacker

Active roster: Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Back playing in the stadium that nurtured him in college, former Temple Owl Reddick is rocking out in Philadelphia. He has six quarterback hits, 4½ sacks, and three forced fumbles. Those numbers are more impressive considering Reddick is cemented to a full-time passing role, with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon electing at times to use him in space. Reddick has been effective in both roles, but he’s undoubtedly at his best when he’s got a sole mission on his mind: Wreak havoc in the backfield — and bring down the quarterback.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

Active roster: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley

Practice squad: Davion Taylor, Christian Elliss

Signing White in free agency might have been Howie Roseman’s biggest under-the-radar move. White has proved to be a tremendous upgrade from Alex Singleton, who’s now in Denver. White, who grew up in the Lehigh Valley, possesses the ability to set the edge on rushing plays to the outside, tackles with physicality, and is also capable of playing in coverage; White recorded a pass breakup while defending top Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in Week 6.

Grade: B+

Cornerback

Active roster: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe

Practice squad: Mac McCain, Mario Goodrich

Dig deep, and you won’t find many wide-receiver trios that are capable of overpowering Slay, Bradberry, and Maddox. The three starters are meshing well and consistently playing sticky coverage. Bradberry, who was a salary-cap casualty pickup from the Giants, is making a statement that he’s due for a big payday. If Slay continues his trajectory, he’ll be celebrating his fifth Pro Bowl honor and possibly his second All-Pro selection by the end of the season.

Grade: A

Safeties

Active roster: Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, K’Von Wallace, Reed Blankenship

Practice squad: Andre Chachere

When the Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson at the conclusion of training camp, they silenced many who doubted the talent level on the back end of the defense. Epps called Gardner-Johnson a “true playmaker,” as his presence is felt across the field. He has shown the ability to communicate from the free safety spot, while also making his physicality known in scenarios when he’s lined up closer to the line of scrimmage. That he has three interceptions over the last two games is an indication he’s getting a better feel at playing safety, a position he hadn’t played on a full-time basis since college.

With the combined talent between the starting cornerbacks and safeties, the Eagles can make the argument that they boast one of the best secondaries in the league.

Grade: B+

Specialists

Active roster: K Jake Elliott, P Arryn Siposs, LS Rick Lovato

Practice squad: K Cameron Dicker

If there’s one gripe about this team, it’s special teams. The unit has been largely underwhelming, and it seems special teams have been the culprit of at least one key miscue on a weekly basis — whether it be botching a short punt, allowing a big return or getting bamboozled by a fake attempt. Coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that the group is still pretty young and learning on the fly, but at some point, those mistakes could be the deciding factor in a tight contest.

To the unit’s credit, the Eagles boast a pair of NFL special teams players of the week in McPhearson (Week 1) and Dicker (Week 5). Additionally, Elliott, who made his return from a one-game injury absence, is as sure-footed as any top kicker in the league.

Grade: B-

