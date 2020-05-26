His life has been an American male’s fairy tale. He married supermodel Giselle, the richest and most beautiful woman he could find. He eats the best possible food any human has ever eaten. He not only has mastered football but he also has beaten the aging process; in his house, he’s become the more becoming model. He won his sixth Super Bowl at the age of 41. Father Time completely ignores Brady’s four-plus decades — unless, of course, Brady’s trying to get away from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.