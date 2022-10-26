Coming off the bye week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was back at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday preparing for the team’s upcoming game against the Steelers. At the conclusion of the evening, he retreated to his home in nearby South Jersey.

Upon his arrival, Sirianni discovered one of his two sons was already sound asleep ... while sporting his Bryce Harper jersey.

“That’s a fun team,” Sirianni said of the World Series-bound Phillies. “A lot of fun to watch.”

Sirianni has guided the Eagles to a 6-0 record over the first two months of the regular season. Attention surrounding the team is steaming, but that love is also shared with the Phillies, who’ve made an improbable run to the Fall Classic, where they’ll be pitted against the Houston Astros with the World Series scheduled to begin Friday evening.

Sirianni grew up a Pirates fan, but he’s embraced the Phillies and other local teams since taking over as coach last year. He recently attended a postseason game at Citizens Bank Park, where he shared a suite with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

“I’m glad to say now I’m a Phillies fan,” Sirianni said. “That Saturday night game was fun. I didn’t watch any college football that night. That’s what I watched, the Phillies game ... Man, I just look at that team and I think about the way they connect with each other, because you want to emulate good teams and you want to see what makes good teams good teams. They connect with each other.

“They’re always celebrating together. It’s fun to watch. All those different things, they went through adversity throughout the year and came out better because of it. My hat’s off to their coaches and to their players for having the dawg mentality to go and control what you can control. It’s been a lot of fun watching it.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles held their first practice of the week at NovaCare Complex. Across the street, the Phillies simultaneously held their own workout before departing for Houston.

“I think it’s the best, to be honest,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said of playing professional sports in Philadelphia. “The way the Phillies are playing right now, they’re definitely giving the city hope. I hope they win it all. Baseball is so hard, but I really hope they win. I saw how the fans reacted and went downtown — that was just for reaching the World Series! It’s exciting. I’d be lying to you if I told you I don’t think about [the city’s reaction if the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl].”

Brown, a one-time baseball prospect, was selected by the Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft. Although he participated with the Padres during extended spring training sessions, Brown ultimately chose to play football at the University of Mississippi, and he was later drafted by the Titans in 2019.

Similar to Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts has embraced his own Phillies fandom. Earlier in the week, various social media outlets recirculated a photo of Hurts wearing an Astros hat and jacket. Hurts was born in Houston and attended Channelview High School. Since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020, Hurts has developed relationships with multiple pro athletes across the city, including Harper.

“You see it on display when you see them play together,” Hurts said. “I saw the clip of Bryce Harper’s [go-ahead two-run homer], and he said ‘I did that.’ He made a truly game-changing impact, a legendary moment for his team. I check on things like that, I take note on things like that. It’s big for the city ... I’m excited to cheer them on this week.

“I’m Houston born and raised. I love my city. That’s my hometown. But my home now is Philly. I love this city, too.”