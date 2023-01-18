Eagles players appear on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Planning on running up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art? Some Eagles players will be joining you.

Ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the New York Giants, the Art Museum has installed giant cutouts of four Eagles players on its iconic front steps — quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Brandon Graham, and cornerback Darius Slay.

Eagles cutouts have appeared on the steps of the Art Museum at least one time before. Back in 2014, the museum adorned its steps with former Eagles stars like Nick Foles, Brian Westbrook, and DeSean Jackson ahead of the Birds’ wild-card loss against the New Orleans Saints. Here’s hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

Saturday’s Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field will air on Fox 29 in and around Philadelphia at 8:15 p.m. Calling the game is a familiar voice — Joe Davis, who was in the booth for nearly every Phillies game during their World Series run last season. Joining Davis in the booth is veteran analyst Daryl Johnston, in his 22nd season as an announcer for Fox.

The Eagles defeated the Giants both times they played this season, including a Week 18 victory that clinched the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed for the Birds. If the Eagles beat the Giants a third time, they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.