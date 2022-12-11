Eagles fans will hear a familiar voice on Fox during today’s NFC East matchup with the New York Giants.

Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties on his first Eagles game this season a little more than a month after providing the voice of the Phillies’ unexpected World Series run on Fox. Outside of the wild-card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, Davis called every Phillies playoff game, and is probably best remembered for his call of Bryce Harper’s eighth-inning home run that sent Philly to the World Series.

Thanks to the Phillies run, Davis spent a lot of time in Philadelphia, developing a taste for Elixr coffee along the way. While critical Phillies fans once drove former Fox announcer Joe Buck off of Twitter, Davis received almost unanimous praise for his play-by-play during the team’s postseason run.

“I think if the Phillies had gotten swept out of the division series, I don’t know that fans would’ve liked me at all,” Davis told The Inquirer. “I think the main thing is I was delivering good news and some iconic moments ... I guess I am associated now with some really great moments in Philly sports history.”

Fans hope those good moments continue on Sunday. After dominating the Tennessee Titans last week, the Eagles can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win against the Giants, who remain in a wild-card spot despite not winning a game in nearly a month.

“I think at full strength the Giants are scary,” Davis said. “But they’re so banged up, and the defense has just been ravaged by injuries all year. ... And the Eagles are a machine. Last week was as well-rounded a performance as you’re going to find from a team.”

This is Davis’ first year calling a full NFL slate of games. Fox has paired him with veteran analysts Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the former Dallas Cowboys fullback in his 22nd season as an NFL announcer. This may be the duo’s first Eagles game, but it won’t be their last — they’re currently slated to call next week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Giants this afternoon:

What channel is Eagles-Giants on?

Eagles-Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox, with Davis and Johnston on the call. Pam Oliver, the longest tenured sideline reporter in the NFL working her 28th season for Fox, will handle updates from MetLife Stadium.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 94.1 WIP, with longtime announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Spanish-speaking listeners can tune into La Mega 105.7, where the game will be called by WIP host Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik.

Where can I stream Eagles-Giants?

Eagles vs. Giants will stream on the Fox Sports app, but you’ll need to be a cable subscriber to log in.

The game will also stream on a host of so-called skinny bundles that carry Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

Playoff scenarios entering Sunday

The Eagles have the league’s best record at 11-1 and currently hold the NFC’s top playoff spot. But technically, the Birds have yet to officially punch their ticket to the postseason.

That can change today. There are two scenarios where the Eagles will clinch a spot in the playoffs this week:

The Eagles will advance to the postseason with a win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

If the Eagles lose, they can still advance to the postseason if the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) AND the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) lose to the Carolina Panthers (4-8)

Live Eagles coverage on The Inquirer’s Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Giants game at 11:30 a.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Other NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

Chiefs at Broncos , 4:05 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Buccaneers at 49ers , 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews)

Dolphins at Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

NFL pregame show guide

Here’s a rundown of the local and national NFL pregame shows offered by the major networks this week:

CBS3: Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall); The NFL Today at noon (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

Fox29: Game Day Live at 10 a.m. (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson, Howard Eskin); Fox NFL Kickoff at 11 a.m. (Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick); Fox NFL Sunday at noon (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

NBC10: Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (Taryn Hatcher); Eagles Gameplan at 10 a.m. (John Clark, Mike Quick, Ike Reese); Football Night in America at 7 p.m. (Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio)

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Eagles Pregame Live at 12 p.m. (Michael Barkann, Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank)

ESPN: Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. (Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan)