The only thing that would make the above scenario juicier is if they spent the final three weeks of the season watching Nick Foles guide the Bears to the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup against Carson Wentz. Sadly, at least for those of us who enjoy watching the world burn, our algorithm does not like the chances of that happening. The Bears would need to finish with the best Wild Card record in order to face the Eagles in the first round. They still have road games remaining against the Titans, Packers, Vikings and Jaguars, plus home games against the Vikings, Lions, Texans and Packers. I have them at 9-7, but even 10-6 will be tough to beat out the Saints and Rams, who have both beaten the Bears already (I have them both finishing at 11-5). It will be virtually impossible for the top Wild Card team to finish with less than 10 wins, which would mean the Bears could lose no more than three of their remaining games.