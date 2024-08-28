Eagles fill out their practice squad, highlighted by offseason signings Parris Campbell and Oren Burks

The Eagles signed 14 players to their practice squad Wednesday, shaping out the depth chart one day after setting the initial 53-man roster.

The Eagles waived 25 players before Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts and didn’t have anyone claimed on the wire the following day. They didn’t claim anyone, either. Of the 14 guys added to the practice squad, 12 spent most of training camp with the team and were either released or waived on Tuesday.

The full practice squad is as follows: QB Will Grier, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Parris Campbell, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, TE Jack Stoll, TE E.J. Jenkins, OL Nick Gates, C/G Dylan McMahon, OT Laekin Vakalahi, DT Gabe Hall, LB Oren Burks, LB Brandon Smith, S Andre’ Sam, and S Caden Sterns.

After favoring the defensive side heavily on the initial 53, the Eagles balanced things out with the practice squad with nine offensive players. Gates figures to be an important depth piece along the interior line, as the 28-year-old got extensive time at both guard spots during the summer working primarily with the second-team offense.

With no apparent backup center on the 53-man roster, McMahon could also factor into the picture. The sixth-round rookie was the only draft pick to get waived on Tuesday, although the Eagles did place fifth-round wide receiver Ainias Smith on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The Eagles’ decision to carry two tight ends on the practice squad also bolsters a position they went light at on Tuesday with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra as the lone tight ends making the team. Stoll, who spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles, signed to the team’s practice squad after getting released by the New York Giants. The 26-year-old played 38% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps last season and caught five passes for 38 yards.

On the defensive side, Burks could be a candidate to get called up on game days this season. The 29-year-old signed with the Eagles this offseason after earning a reputation as a special-teams ace during his six-year career but missed almost all of training camp with a knee injury. He played well in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with six tackles and a sack.

The lone practice squad addition who didn’t spend either the summer or last season with the team was Rosemy-Jacksaint, who spent training camp with the Washington Commanders before getting released on Tuesday.

Although the NFL limit for the practice squad is typically 16, the Eagles still have three slots remaining because Vakalahi is exempt through the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The Australian hadn’t played football at any level before joining the Eagles and got his first game action in the preseason finale Saturday, playing eight snaps.