Howie Roseman avoids hyping Eagles roster, and a closer look at who made the initial 53 reveals why

Howie Roseman described Tuesday as the “worst day of the year,” but it could have gotten worse for the Eagles general manager.

There’s no doubt that Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni, who met with reporters after the Eagles trimmed their roster to 53 ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline, felt the brunt of telling players that their NFL dreams were put on hiatus.

But what the GM was trying to avoid on the day he selected the first of many versions of the 2024 Eagles — more than being flippant about the process that resulted in 38 players being without a team, however brief that may be — was any statement that could be seen as boisterous.

“I’m not trying to ignore the question,” Roseman said when asked about his big-picture perspective of the roster he built, “but don’t know that I’ve had a chance to really sit back and take kind of a global perspective of how the offseason has been just because we’ve been working.”

A year ago, he got about as close as he ever has to puffing his chest out when he admitted that cut-down day was harder than it was in his two previous collaborations with Sirianni because it “shows that your team is getting better.”

Those Eagles, of course, ended up worse than the 2022 version, which fell excruciatingly short of winning the Super Bowl. They suffered a collapse in which they lost six of their final seven games, one that led owner Jeffrey Lurie to seriously contemplate whether Sirianni deserved another go-around.

Roseman, who has Lurie’s ear more than anyone, lobbied for the coach’s return. Sirianni only had to fire both his coordinators and give up his offense, while Roseman’s sway over the Eagles only increased.

He was already one of the most powerful executives in the NFL. When roster decisions are made, as they were on Tuesday, Roseman fields most of the questions. He may weigh the opinions of his personnel department with Sirianni’s and his assistants, but the buck stops with him.

“I think, because I’ve been doing this long enough, I try to really balance it,” Roseman said, “and try to make sure that we’re doing the right things to make sure the coaches have everything they need to win as many games as possible and that we’re also developing players so we don’t go into next year with 25 free agents.”

The average age of the Eagles’ roster is 25.6 years. Last year it was 26.0. That may not seem like much — and with the retirements of stalwarts Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, it was expected — but it’s the youngest initial group since 2012.

That’s a season — Andy Reid’s last as coach — Roseman doesn’t want to have other similarities with. There were many flaws on that roster, but one of the greatest was a lack of depth up front. The Eagles were decimated on the offensive line and they didn’t have the reserves to survive.

Twelve years later, the roster is loaded at the offensive skill positions, even if there remains uncertainty on where quarterback Jalen Hurts will land in the elite-or-not argument. Roseman has addressed the deficiencies in the defensive back seven. And he has continued to invest deeply in the trenches — just like Reid taught him.

“Definitely feel like we’ve improved in a lot of areas,” Roseman said. “Also feel like we’ve lost a couple of great players here too that you’re trying to always compensate for.”

If there is an area of concern that could hurt the Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs for a fourth straight year under Sirianni, it’s that there are not only more unknowns on both lines, it’s that they don’t have great depth — particularly on the O-line and on the defensive edges.

But a look at every other NFL roster will reveal similar or more holes. The Eagles have top-tier talent at multiple spots, they have two new coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio who have proven records of success, and they have a roster that is built to win now — but not excessively so — at the expense of the future.

Roseman has delicately navigated that dichotomy.

“We have a lot of good players making well-deserved money that we have to have the bottom of our roster as much on rookie deals as possible,” he said, “We’ve been fortunate that, even though we’ve paid these guys, that we have had some picks. At the same time, they’ve got to prove it. Nobody is on scholarship here.

“So, it’s well deserved that those guys have had the opportunity to make this team. I think it is important, as you build your roster, to compete for championships, that you have a growing young core that you can build along with the guys that you’re paying.”

The Eagles could be in the championship mix. Roseman has been around long enough to know when he’s built a winner. He’s also been around long enough to watch his best-laid plans implode. We’ll know more in 10 days after the season opener against the Packers in Brazil.

For now, here’s a position-by-position look at the roster and how it may look by next week:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee.

Released: Will Grier.

No surprises here, although the Eagles can’t feel great about their backup quarterback situation. Neither Pickett nor McKee performed consistently throughout camp and the preseason. The former’s experience will likely have him in the No. 2 job to start the season, while the latter dresses as the emergency third quarterback.

Maybe they swap spots over time, especially if Pickett fails when called upon. But the Eagles will keep their fingers crossed that Hurts never gets hurt.

Running backs (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley.

Released: Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols, Kendall Milton.

Like quarterback, this position was predictable. Davis-Price was the best of the running backs let go, but he would have had to excel at special teams to make the roster. Barkley should be the first bell cow the Eagles have had since LeSean McCoy. Gainwell and Shipley will have roles on offense, but Barkley is the best receiver of the group, and probably the best in blitz pickup.

Moore is expected to involve the running back more in the passing game. Of question, is how much he leans on the ground game, which was pivotal to Hurts’ success as plus-one runner in 2022. Moore has historically leaned pass early to get ahead, which he should here with the Eagles’ top two receivers.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson.

Injured reserve: Ainias Smith.

Released: Parris Campbell, John Ross, Joseph Ngata (injured), Jacob Harris (injured), Austin Watkins, Griffin Hebert.

Last week’s Dotson trade made Campbell and Ross irrelevant, not that either veteran stood out in camp. The former Commanders receiver may not see the ball often, or even have his number called for that matter. Covey said recently that former third receiver — Quez Watkins — didn’t have a single play dialed up for him last season. But Dotson should draw attention in the secondary, and more importantly, he should give the Eagles a competent replacement should either Brown or DeVonta Smith get injured.

Covey made the 53-man roster after starting the previous two seasons on the practice squad. His improved standing is a testament to his punt returning skills and the likelihood that he could see more snaps on offense. Wilson will get time to develop, as will fellow rookie Ainias Smith, who will start the season on injured reserve with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Tight ends (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.

Injured reserve: Albert Okwuegbunam, McCallan Castles.

Released: E.J. Jenkins, Armani Rogers, Kevin Foelsch.

The Eagles kept just two tight ends after keeping four a year ago, but Okwuegbunam’s core muscle surgery suggests he’s still in the team’s plans — even though he’s yet to show he’s been worth the spot. It’s a good bet that Roseman will add a body in the meantime. Jenkins could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers and could be a call-up candidate if Moore has “13″ personnel sets in the game plan.

But former Eagle Jack Stoll, who was released by the Giants, or some other blocking specialist could make more immediate sense.

Offensive linemen (9): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Tyler Steen, Trevor Keegan, Fred Johnson, Darian Kinnard.

Injured reserve: Le’Raven Clark.

Released: Dylan McMahon, Brett Toth, Nick Gates, Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping, Gottlieb Ayedze, Anim Dankwah, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi (exempt).

At first glance, the Eagles don’t have an obvious No. 2 center on the 53-man roster. But there’s a good chance they bring back Toth to the taxi squad — assuming he doesn’t exercise his free agent rights — and he’s active as Jurgens’ backup until he runs out of call-ups. McMahon was a surprise cut. Sixth-round draft picks are never guaranteed roster spots, but he seemed worth developing vs. the risk of losing him to the waiver wire.

“We obviously let go of some guys who have played the position,” Roseman said. “You hope to get some guys back. You also have contingency plans in case you don’t. Obviously, we have other guys on the roster who have done it.”

Dickerson is the most likely non-center to be called upon should Jurgens miss time. The left guard didn’t practice in the middle this camp, but he’s played the position before and has the necessary acumen. The O-line, of course, will be without the longtime center Kelce for the first time in 13 seasons. Jurgens appears ready for the job, although there is concern about setting protections against the blitz with Kelce gone.

The bigger issue is at right guard. Becton beat out Steen, but he’s never played there before. The same could be said for the reserves, in terms of NFL playing time. The Eagles just aren’t as deep up front as in years past.

Defensive tackles (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker.

Released: P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall.

The Eagles are young at the position without a defensive tackle older than 25. Cox previously owned the room. Carter will now be the linchpin in the middle — and across the front, for that matter — particularly as a pass rusher. Can he handle all the expectations?

Carter petered off late last season, but not as much as Davis, whose conditioning remains a topic of discussion. Davis will be at the center of the run defense, but he needs to improve as a rusher to justify being a first rounder. Williams is in a contract year and should get more snaps with Cox’s departure.

Ojomo had a strong camp and likely played himself into the rotation ahead of Tuipulotu. Booker was a bubble guy who earned his spot.

Defensive ends / outside linebackers (6): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson.

Released: Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, Terrell Lewis.

If Carter is going to draw the most double teams, Eagles’ edges are going to need to win their share of one-on-ones. Sweat tailed off last season and was nearly released in the offseason. Haason Reddick was traded instead and Sweat was brought back on a cheaper, one-year contract. He should be motivated.

» READ MORE: Bryce Huff’s surprise inclusion in Eagles’ preseason game vs. Patriots leads to encouraging showing

Huff was a pass rush specialist with the Jets and has to prove he can be an effective run defender if he’s to start. Graham has filled the first man off the bench role ably in recent years, but he’s 36 and entering his final season. Smith is entering only his sophomore season, but as a former first rounder, he should be starting to kick into gear.

“I think Nolan’s got unique get-off, speed and motor,” Roseman said. “I think, when you look at the guys that have that, they can be disruptive.”

But Roseman added that Smith’s a “developing player.” The same can be said about Hunt, a third-round rookie, although he looked more disruptive in camp.

Inside linebackers (5): Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Devin White, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren.

Released: Oren Burks, Brandon Smith.

Don’t be surprised if Dean is starting at middle linebacker ahead of White in Week 1. He outplayed the former Buccaneer. The Eagles also have more invested in the former third rounder, although $3.5 million of White’s $4 million, one-year contract was guaranteed. Can Fangio keep him happy if he’s at best a part-timer?

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Howie Roseman defends his team-building philosophy at linebacker and has belief in Nakobe Dean

Baun appears to have successfully made the full-time switch to off-ball linebacker based off his summer. Can he be as productive in real games? Trotter has a future on defense, but will likely have to bide his time on special teams. VanSumeren’s special teams contributions helped him beat out Burks, who missed most of camp with a knee injury.

Cornerbacks (6): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks.

Injured reserve: Tyler Hall.

Released: Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Parry Nickerson, Shon Stephens.

Roseman invested in cornerback after James Bradberry’s regression and Avonte Maddox’s injury derailed the unit in 2023. Top draft pick Mitchell looks legit and will, at the least, occupy the slot spot. Rodgers appears to have won the outside job over Ringo. The former is faster and more agile, while the latter is bigger and more physical.

DeJean was set back by a hamstring injury. The Eagles started him out mostly in the slot, but they have not ruled out him playing on the outside. Early indications are that he may best project as a safety. Ricks beat out Jobe, even if he doesn’t offer as much on special teams.

» READ MORE: Vic Fangio: Quinyon Mitchell slot experiment may help get ‘best combination’ of Eagles CBs on the field

Safeties (5): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, James Bradberry.

Physically-unable-to-perform list: Sydney Brown.

Released: Andre’ Sam, Caden Sterns (nonfootball injury).

Keeping Bradberry may have been controversial, but his place on the roster isn’t as guaranteed as his salary. Still, he did little to convince that he can make the transition to safety. Roseman touted his “football instincts,” but Bradberry’s decreasing foot speed may not be acceptable enough for even safety, and his deficiencies as a tackler would be exposed as a middle field defender.

The Eagles are paying him for 2024, so Roseman may have decided to keep a respected locker room presence around until he’s forced to release him. They spoke to other teams, including the Titans, where former Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is now the defensive coordinator, but the preseason film on Bradberry made a trade unlikely.

Maddox offers versatility and provides depth at slot corner. But he ended camp mostly at safety and projects as the third guy. McCollum wasn’t on many radars to make the team, but he was one of three Eagles who signed futures contracts in the winter — Kinnard and Booker were the others — to make the roster.

For the first time in four years, the Eagles didn’t keep an undrafted rookie on the initial 53.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

Released: None.

The Eagles had no other competition for Elliott (kicker), Mann (punter), or Lovato (long snapper) in camp.