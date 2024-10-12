Eagles vs. Browns predictions: Experts make their picks for the Week 6 matchup

The Birds are back from the bye week and looking to rebound after a bad loss at Tampa Bay in Week 4. Without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the offense looked lifeless to start, and the defense allowed touchdowns on three of the first four drives. It was a game Jason Kelce called “the most one-sided start to a game I’ve seen in a long time.”

Coming out of a bye week, the Eagles are back at the Linc to face the lifeless Browns, who’ve lost their last three games. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled immensely to start the year, and the Browns’ defense couldn’t contain Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, a running quarterback, in Week 5. The Birds are 8½-point favorites.

The question now is whether the Birds get back on track against the Browns, and here’s what the experts are predicting:

Inquirer beat reporter predictions

The Inquirer’s beat reporters all picked the Eagles to rebound this week with a win over the Browns. Here’s an excerpt of EJ Smith’s prediction:

Surely the Eagles can’t drop this game, right? The shaky defensive performances early in the season notwithstanding, this matchup against the Browns should offer a chance for the Eagles defense to right the ship at least temporarily. Not only does Cleveland’s offense rank dead last in DVOA, but there’s a sizable gap between them and the No. 31-ranked Miami Dolphins. Deshaun Watson has been sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL so far this season, giving the Eagles’ pass rush a chance at a turnaround performance coming out of the bye week. EJ Smith

Check out The Inquirer team’s full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s how national media is predicting Browns vs. Eagles:

ESPN: The full panel of experts is picking the Birds to win a get-right game against Cleveland. NFL.com: All five NFL.com experts picked the Eagles to beat the Browns’ sputtering offense. Bleacher Report: Six of eight Bleacher Report panelists are backing the Birds to win at home. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Birds and said what we’re all thinking — if the Eagles lose this one, it’ll be a long year. CBS Sports: Every CBS Sports panelist picked the Eagles to beat the Browns on Sunday. The Athletic: All but one of the Athletic’s writers picked the Birds to pull out a win. Sports Illustrated: All six of Sports Illustrated’s experts are backing the Eagles against Cleveland. USA Today: Another clean sweep for the Eagles. Sporting News: Sporting News also picked the Eagles to beat the Browns on Sunday.

Local media predictions

Here’s how local media in Philadelphia and Cleveland are picking Sunday’s game:

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Birds to beat the Browns, thanks to Cleveland’s abysmal quarterback play to start the year. Delaware Online: The entire Delaware Online panel is picking the Eagles to win on Sunday. Cleveland.com: All three Browns beat writers at Cleveland.com predict the Eagles will win.

The Eagles play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.